ICE Lodges Detainer Asking Governor Abigail Spanberger to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged with Abduction and Indecent Exposure in Fairfax County, Virginia

This illegal alien was arrested in 2024 on drug trafficking charges, but Fairfax County sanctuary politicians refused to honor ICE’s detainer and released him

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Governor Abigail Spanberger and Fairfax County, Virginia sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing from jail a criminal illegal alien charged with abduction of person with intent to defile and indecent exposure.

On June 21, police in Annandale, Virginia responded to a call that a man had exposed his genitals to a woman while she was walking on a trail in a park. Another call then came in from the same park alleging that a man attempted to abduct a woman by stepping in front of her bicycle, forcing her to dismount, and then tried to drag her into the woods before she pushed him away and fled. The suspect initially chased after her before fleeing the scene.

Two days later, on June 23, Fairfax County Police reported that the suspect was in custody. Moises Domingo Rico Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, now faces charges of abduction of person with intent to defile and indecent exposure.

Moises Domingo Rico Rosales

Rico Rosales had previously been arrested in 2024 on felony drug trafficking charges. ICE lodged a detainer, but Fairfax County sanctuary politicians refused to honor it and released him back into the community.

“This criminal illegal alien exposed himself to one woman in a park and then attempted to abduct another woman the same day,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He was previously arrested for drug trafficking in 2024, but Fairfax County sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and released him from jail. This predator was RELEASED by the Biden Administration into our country in 2022. DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal and instead turn him over to ICE custody. Open border and sanctuary policies have real consequences, and they are the creation of more innocent victims.”

Rico Rosales illegally entered the country in Arizona in 2022 and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. The Biden Administration then RELEASED him into the country.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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