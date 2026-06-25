ICE Lodges Detainer Asking Governor Abigail Spanberger to Not Release Illegal Alien Charged with Abduction and Indecent Exposure in Fairfax County, Virginia
This illegal alien was arrested in 2024 on drug trafficking charges, but Fairfax County sanctuary politicians refused to honor ICE’s detainer and released him
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Governor Abigail Spanberger and Fairfax County, Virginia sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing from jail a criminal illegal alien charged with abduction of person with intent to defile and indecent exposure.
On June 21, police in Annandale, Virginia responded to a call that a man had exposed his genitals to a woman while she was walking on a trail in a park. Another call then came in from the same park alleging that a man attempted to abduct a woman by stepping in front of her bicycle, forcing her to dismount, and then tried to drag her into the woods before she pushed him away and fled. The suspect initially chased after her before fleeing the scene.
Two days later, on June 23, Fairfax County Police reported that the suspect was in custody. Moises Domingo Rico Rosales, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, now faces charges of abduction of person with intent to defile and indecent exposure.
Moises Domingo Rico Rosales
Rico Rosales had previously been arrested in 2024 on felony drug trafficking charges. ICE lodged a detainer, but Fairfax County sanctuary politicians refused to honor it and released him back into the community.
“This criminal illegal alien exposed himself to one woman in a park and then attempted to abduct another woman the same day,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He was previously arrested for drug trafficking in 2024, but Fairfax County sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and released him from jail. This predator was RELEASED by the Biden Administration into our country in 2022. DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal and instead turn him over to ICE custody. Open border and sanctuary policies have real consequences, and they are the creation of more innocent victims.”
Rico Rosales illegally entered the country in Arizona in 2022 and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. The Biden Administration then RELEASED him into the country.
During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.
Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Jose Nahun Aleman Hernandez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was charged with molesting a 5-year-old girl in Woodbridge, Virginia.
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Wilfredo Alvarenga Aguilar, an illegal alien charged with carjacking, abduction, assault, and robbery in Herndon, Virginia.
- In May, Aroldo Santos-Velasques, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced in Loudoun County to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Romero Saenz-Argueta, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who was arrested in Prince William County, Virginia and charged with raping a girl under the age of 15.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested in Franklin County, Virginia and charged with forcible intercourse with a victim under the age of 13 and SIX counts of possession of child pornography.
- In May, ICE arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, an illegal alien from Cuba with prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and cocaine possession, in Newport News, Virginia.
- In May, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.
- In May, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.
- In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape.
- In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.
- In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.
- In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.
- In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.
- In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.
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