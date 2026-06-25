WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Sexual Predators, Drunk Drivers, and Drug Traffickers

Thanks to President Trump, ZERO illegal aliens have been released into the United States in the past 13 months

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for forcible sexual abuse, driving while intoxicated, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and other despicable crimes.

“Every day, the men and women of ICE are making America safe again by removing the sex criminals, drunk drivers, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats from America,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is targeting the worst of the worst.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Juan Adelso Rizo-Salgado, a criminal illegal from Nicaragua, convicted for forcible sexual abuse in West Valley City, Utah.

Salvador Lerma-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for THREE counts of driving while intoxicated, TWO counts of possession of a controlled substance, TWO counts of illegal re-entry, and smuggling aliens in Harlingen, Texas.

Santo Aybar Vizcaino, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for possession with intent to distribute heroin in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Darwin Roderico Gonzalez-Delgado, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in Miami, Florida.

Nicolas Barrera-Granados, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for robbery – strongarm and marijuana – sell in Los Angeles, California.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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