MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: ICE Hits Milestone of More Than 10,000 Gang Members Arrested Under Trump Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 10,000 gang members during President Donald J. Trump’s second term.

Secretary Mullin is delivering on President Trump’s mandate to make America safe again. These 10,000 criminals committed heinous crimes including murder, assault with a deadly weapon, drug trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, robbery, and extortion.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE has arrested more than 10,000 gang members,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Many of these gang members were released into our country by Joe Biden. These vicious criminals murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport. Thanks to the Secure America Act, ICE is turbocharged to arrest even more gang members and criminals from American neighborhoods.”

The 10,000th gang member arrested was Javier Hernandez Rosas, an MS-13 member and criminal illegal alien from Mexico, whose criminal history includes convictions for cocaine possession and arrests for abduction and possession of weapon.

The 10,000th gang member arrested under the Trump Administration: Javier Hernandez Rosas

Below are some examples of the worst gang members arrested under the Trump Administration:

Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an MS-13 member arrested in Virginia in May 2026, who has an international warrant in his home country of El Salvador for his involvement in extortion and robbery schemes, and prior arrests in El Salvador for unlawful possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Danny Granados-Garcia, an MS-13 member arrested in Connecticut in April 2026, who is wanted in his home country of El Salvador for murdering a pastor.

David Antonio Aviles Perez, an MS-13 member arrested in March 2026, who has an international warrant in his home country of El Salvador for aggravated murder, and has prior arrests in California for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and petty theft.

Jesus Ruben Lopez Gonzalez, a TDA member arrested in Oregon in February 2026, who has been charged with weapon offense – racketeering conspiracy and has prior charges for theft, assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and obstructing law enforcement.

Edwin Antonio Hernandez Hernandez, an MS-13 member arrested in Virginia in February 2026, who confessed to FIVE murders in El Salvador.

Yorvis Michel Carrascal Campo, a TDA member arrested in Colorado in January 2026, who has been charged for murder, racketeering, and drug trafficking.

Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, alias “Fantasma,” an MS-13 member arrested in Nebraska in December 2025, who is wanted in his home country of Honduras for a quadruple homicide.

Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, a suspected TDA member who pleaded guilty in October 2025 to illegally possessing firearms and conspiracy to destroy evidence.

Ismael Enrique Mendoza Flores, alias “El Calaco,” an MS-13 member arrested in Virginia in October 2025, who is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide and illicit associations, with a prior arrest in the U.S. for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Nelson Vladimir Amaya-Benitez, an MS-13 member arrested in Maryland in May 2025, whose criminal history includes armed robbery, theft, and malicious second-degree burning.

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