North Dakota Department of Commerce awards $600,000 to support Native American-owned small businesses

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $600,000 through the Native American Small Business Support Program to help Native American-owned small businesses expand operations, strengthen competitiveness and create lasting economic impact across North Dakota.

The program was established through funding appropriated by the 69th Legislative Assembly and provides flexible financial assistance to Native American entrepreneurs and business owners throughout the state.

“Native-owned businesses play an important role in North Dakota’s economy and communities,” said Economic Development & Finance Deputy Director and Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason. “These awards will help entrepreneurs invest in their operations, create new opportunities and build long-term sustainability for their businesses.”

The program supports a wide range of business needs, including working capital, equipment and technology purchases, business expansion, workforce development, marketing and other strategic investments designed to increase revenue and strengthen operations.

The following businesses received awards through the Native American Small Business Support Program:

Indigenized Behavioral Healing

Grey Willow Inc.

ClearPath Behavioral Health LLC

Pemmican Patty Food Company, Inc.

Main Inspirations Salon

SkiJump Solutions, LLC

Warrior Energy, LLC

VerteBrey Chiropractic LLC

DeCoteau Trauma-Informed Care & Practice, PLLC

First Seven Stones

Miigwech Candle Co., LLC

Black Feather Construction & Fencing, LLC

The Fringe 17’ Boutique & Salon

YoungBird Family Funeral Homes

Tiwahe Media

Lakeside Dental

Award recipients will report on project outcomes and business impacts throughout the grant period. All funds must be expended by June 30, 2027.

For more information about Commerce's business financing and grant programs, visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/economic-development-finance.