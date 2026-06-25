SportsEdTV Chairman Robert Mazzucchelli Releases New Marketing Trilogy

Robert Mazzucchelli's Trilogy SportsEdTV Logo

THE LONG GAME, THE DECISIVE 7, and UNFORGETTABLE provide practical frameworks for building brands, making better decisions, and creating lasting impact.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV today announced the release of a new marketing trilogy by Chairman and Chief Marketing Officer Robert Mazzucchelli: THE LONG GAME, THE DECISIVE 7, and UNFORGETTABLE. The three books provide executives, entrepreneurs, marketers, coaches, and business leaders with practical frameworks for building stronger brands, making better strategic decisions, and creating lasting personal impact.

The books are available now at robertmazzucchelli.com.

As Chairman and CMO of SportsEdTV, Mazzucchelli has helped guide the growth of the global sports education platform through a philosophy centered on long-term value creation, authentic storytelling, and meaningful audience engagement. The trilogy captures many of the principles that have shaped both SportsEdTV's brand strategy and its relationships with athletes, coaches, educators, and corporate partners.

THE LONG GAME

THE LONG GAME explores how enduring brands are built through consistency, emotional connection, and disciplined strategic choices rather than short-term tactics and quarterly metrics.

Drawing from decades of experience in media, marketing, and brand development, Mazzucchelli examines how organizations create lasting value by showing up consistently, delivering meaningful experiences, and earning trust over time.

For SportsEdTV and its brand partners, THE LONG GAME serves as a blueprint for content-led marketing. By helping athletes, coaches, and parents improve their performance and knowledge, brands can establish authentic relationships that generate long-term loyalty and credibility.

THE DECISIVE 7

THE DECISIVE 7 introduces seven critical elements that every organization must continuously manage to remain healthy and competitive: product, brand, distribution, pricing, communication, competition, and investment opportunity.

The book provides leaders with a practical framework to evaluate where their organizations are strong, where vulnerabilities exist, and how to make better decisions across the entire business ecosystem.

Within the SportsEdTV environment, these principles apply directly to content quality, audience engagement, sponsorship activation, distribution strategy, and the overall experience delivered to athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts worldwide.

UNFORGETTABLE

UNFORGETTABLE focuses on personal branding and demonstrates how the same tools used by major global brands can help individuals become more distinctive and memorable.

Through practical exercises and examples, the book guides readers in defining their identity, clarifying their message, and creating signature experiences that leave lasting impressions.

The lessons are particularly relevant for SportsEdTV contributors, coaches, experts, ambassadors, and athletes who seek to expand their influence, build stronger audiences, and create greater value for themselves and the organizations they represent.

"Because our entire marketing proposition to brands is based on long-term exposure, reaching the right audience with quality content, effective brand storytelling, and leveraging SportsEdTV's authority to create a credible brand association that will add value over time, I wanted to expound on all of these ideas in a series of books that could help the broader market," said Robert Mazzucchelli, Chairman and Chief Marketing Officer of SportsEdTV.

Victor Bergonzoli, CEO of SportsEdTV, added: "Working alongside Robert for many years, I have seen firsthand how these principles have guided both our decisions and the growth of SportsEdTV. From building trust with coaches and athletes to creating meaningful partnerships with brands, we have always focused on the long game. These books provide practical frameworks that can help leaders, entrepreneurs, and marketers build stronger brands, make better decisions, and create lasting impact."

Together, THE LONG GAME, THE DECISIVE 7, and UNFORGETTABLE present a comprehensive framework for building resilient brands, making smarter decisions, and creating meaningful connections that endure.

For SportsEdTV's sponsors, partners, coaches, and business leaders, the trilogy reinforces the company's belief that lasting success comes not from short-term exposure alone, but from sustained value creation, authentic relationships, and memorable experiences.

About SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV is a free global sports education platform dedicated to helping athletes, coaches, parents, and educators learn, improve, and succeed through world-class sports instruction. Through thousands of videos, articles, courses, and expert contributors, SportsEdTV delivers accessible sports education to audiences worldwide.

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