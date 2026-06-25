CPW implements voluntary fishing closures on the Yampa River near Steamboat Springs

June 25, 2026

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Extreme low flow and high water temperature conditions have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to implement a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River near Steamboat Springs until further notice.

Beginning Friday, June 26 a voluntary fishing closure is in place on the Yampa River from the top of the Sarvis Creek State Wildlife Area, about 1.7 miles downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir, downstream through the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) stretch of the river.

“While this closure aims to protect several species of fish, we are particularly concerned about the mountain whitefish in this stretch of the river,” said Area Aquatic Biologist Marisa Eley. “This species is especially vulnerable to high temperatures, low dissolved oxygen levels, and increased angling mortality. Implementing this closure allows CPW to continue protecting this important native species.”

The mountain whitefish is one of only two native sport fish in Colorado, the other being the cutthroat trout. Native to the White and Yampa rivers, over the past several years CPW has documented a significant decline in populations. In 2002, CPW saw a dramatic decrease in the number of mountain whitefish as a result of the severe drought.

In addition to the new voluntary fishing closure, CPW also reminded anglers that a mandatory fishing closure remains in effect for the 0.6-mile stretch of the Yampa River from the Stagecoach State Park dam downstream to the lowermost park boundary.

What anglers can do to protect fish

Water temperatures and river flows fluctuate during the summer, creating dangerous conditions for trout and other fish. When water temperatures reach 71 degrees or higher, or when flows drop below 50% of the average daily flow, fish struggle to recover after being caught and released.

CPW recommends that anglers fish early in the day to avoid peak afternoon temperatures. Anglers should use a handheld thermometer to test water conditions and move to cooler, higher-elevation waters once temperatures approach 71 degrees.

To reduce fish stress, CPW advises anglers to:

Use heavier tippet and line to land fish quickly.

Wet hands before handling any fish.

Keep fish submerged in the water while unhooking and releasing them.

Avoid removing fish from the water for photographs.

Avoid overcrowded areas and have an alternative fishing location planned.

CPW will continue to monitor the Yampa River. Due to historic drought conditions this year, officials expect additional closures in the coming weeks.

"This year more than ever, it is important for anglers to comply with voluntary fishing closures to help conserve these fish populations into the future," said Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Ben Felt. "When closures, voluntary or mandatory, are implemented, it means river conditions have met a threshold where fish health is impacted."

CPW may enact voluntary fishing closures when any of the following criteria are met:

Daily maximum water temperature exceeds 71 degrees.

Streamflow drops to 50% or less of the daily average.

Fish condition deteriorates, showing visible signs of fungus or stress.

Daily minimum dissolved oxygen levels fall below 6 parts per million.

Exploring Colorado Waters

Colorado offers unrivaled opportunities to fish for over 35 species, including both warm and cold-water fish, in some of the most scenic bodies of water. Licensed fishing is permitted on more than 6,000 miles of streams and over 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. Those looking for other fishing opportunities this summer can use CPW Fishing Atlas to easily locate prime fishing areas. Whether you're interested in exploring alpine lakes with their cooler waters or seeking warmwater fishing opportunities, Colorado has something to offer for every fishing enthusiast.

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PHOTO CUTLINE:

Image of mountain whitefish swimming in the Yampa River.