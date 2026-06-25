Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with employee of Bank of Eufaula and S N B Bancshares, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent cease-and-desist order against Jason Burns

President and director of Bank of Eufaula and director of S N B Bancshares, Inc., Eufaula, Oklahoma

Unsafe Lending Practices

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