Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with employee of Bank of Eufaula and S N B Bancshares, Inc.
June 25, 2026
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with employee of Bank of Eufaula and S N B Bancshares, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent cease-and-desist order against Jason Burns
President and director of Bank of Eufaula and director of S N B Bancshares, Inc., Eufaula, Oklahoma
Unsafe Lending Practices
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