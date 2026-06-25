Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Jiko Group, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Jiko Group, Inc., San Francisco, California

Cease and Desist Order dated July 16, 2024 (PDF)

Terminated June 23, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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