Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Jiko Group, Inc.
June 25, 2026
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Jiko Group, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Jiko Group, Inc., San Francisco, California
Cease and Desist Order dated July 16, 2024 (PDF)
Terminated June 23, 2026
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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