Georgia's commitment to expanding broadband access is transforming opportunities for rural communities across the state.

In the recently published article, Red Clay Connectivity:

How Georgia’s State Broadband Office is Closing Rural Service Gaps, readers will learn how the State Broadband Office has leveraged data-driven planning, state and federal investments, and strong partnerships with local governments and internet service providers to address connectivity gaps and support long-term economic growth.

"Broadband is one of the most important infrastructure investments we can make in Georgia's future," said Georgia CIO and GTA Executive Director Shawnzia Thomas. "From supporting students and strengthening healthcare access to enabling business growth and economic development, reliable connectivity creates opportunities that benefit entire communities. Through the State Broadband Office and our partnerships across Georgia, we are working to ensure every resident has access to the digital resources needed to thrive."

The article explores Georgia's broadband journey—from the creation of the state's first address-level broadband map to the historic investments being made through ARPA, the Capital Projects Fund, and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. It also highlights the real-world impact of broadband expansion in communities like Burke County, where connectivity is helping create new opportunities for residents, businesses, healthcare providers, and students.

Read the full article on the ACCG website.

As Georgia enters the next phase of broadband deployment, these investments are helping build a future where opportunity, innovation, and economic prosperity are accessible in every corner of the state.