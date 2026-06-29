Energy Drinks Cost Restaurants Thousands of Dollars a Year. BDE Wants to Fix It.

BDE's 12oz cans in regular and sugar-free with signature infusions. Bartender infusing the BDE base into a custom made-to-order drink.

Big Drink Energy is a customizable private-label energy drink base that cuts costs 40%+, letting coffee shops and bars craft original drinks on their own menu.

By cutting cost of goods 40%, we give partners the flexibility to experiment with what modern consumers want: novel experiences, made-to-order drinks, and credible cocktails and zero-proof options.” — Darren Spicer, Co-Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk into most coffee shops or casual dining spots, and the energy drink situation looks roughly the same: a branded can from one of two or three dominant players, priced at a premium that destroys restaurant margin. Big Drink Energy , also known as BDE, is a private-label energy drink built on the premise that hospitality businesses shouldn't have to accept those terms. Created by Darren Spicer (a hospitality industry veteran and former founder of Clutch Coffee, a coffee bar chain with 20+ locations, recently acquired by Dutch Bros), BDE is an affordable, high-performance, flavor-customizable energy drink base specifically designed for the people who actually build menus: coffee shop owners, beverage managers, and bartenders who want creative control without the overhead.The formula is built around 12-oz cans containing 120mg of caffeine, and a functional stack that includes taurine for electrolyte and hydration support, guarana seed extract for focus, and ginseng root for clean energy, and is available in both regular and sugar-free versions."By reducing the cost of goods by 40% or more, we give partners the flexibility to experiment and respond to what modern consumers actually want — novel experiences, made-to-order drinks, and credible cocktails and alcohol-free options," says Spicer. "It also means bars aren't stuck stocking a SKU that doesn't move. Partners infuse with whatever flavors work for their menu and their customers."What sets BDE apart is what operators do with it next. An infinite number of flavor infusions can be mixed into the base, giving hospitality partners the ability to build entirely original drinks that exist nowhere else. The base was specifically engineered to be infused with flavor, which means baristas and bartenders alike can craft superior cocktails, mocktails, smoothies, and energy drinks, and put their own creative or seasonal spin on them. Current standout flavors include Strawberry & Peach, and Blue Raspberry & Coconut combinations.Hospitality partners can find more information at bigdrinkenergy.com #####About Big Drink Energy (BDE)Big Drink Energy (BDE) is a high-performance energy drink company co-founded by coffee entrepreneur Darren Spicer, built specifically for coffee shops, drive-thrus, and quick-service establishments. Powered by taurine, guarana seed, and ginseng root, BDE is crafted to be infused with flavor, while giving distributors a cost-effective, customizable alternative to expensive branded energy drinks. BDE is on a mission to help businesses build bold, craveable beverages that their customers keep coming back for. Drop the Bull. Go Big.About 110 Ventures110 Ventures is a brand-building and strategic advisory firm founded by Darren Spicer, entrepreneur and former CEO and Co-Founder of Clutch Coffee Bar, the 20-unit drive-thru coffee chain acquired by Dutch Bros in 2026. The firm partners with founders and growth-stage companies across the CPG and QSR sectors to accelerate brand development, drive operational performance, and unlock long-term enterprise value. The 110 Ventures portfolio includes Timeback Talent, Big Drink Energy, and Cowboy Mud Rub, with Clutch Coffee Bar representing a landmark exit. Strategic partners include Take 5, Kimmie Pops, and Prospr. Learn more at 110-ventures.com.

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