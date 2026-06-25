SCCG Management Postpones Venezuela Gaming Expo in Solidarity with the Venezuelan People Large

Event to be rescheduled for early 2027; all commitments to exhibitors, sponsors, and partners remain fully valid

Our hearts are with the people and the government of Venezuela. The focus right now must be on families, on communities, and on rebuilding. ” — Stephen Crystal - Co-founder of Tater

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24, 2026, SCCG Management and its organizing partners have made the decision to postpone the Venezuela Gaming Expo, originally scheduled for August 12–14, 2026, in Caracas.

The event will be rescheduled for early 2027. A formal announcement with confirmed dates and venue details will follow in the coming weeks.

“Our hearts are with the people and the government of Venezuela,” said Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “The focus right now must be on families, on communities, and on rebuilding. Postponing the Expo is the right thing to do, and we stand fully behind that decision.”

The Venezuela Gaming Expo was set to be the first major international gaming industry trade show held in Venezuela, bringing together regulators, operators, technology providers, and industry leaders from across Latin America and beyond. The event generated strong interest from the global gaming community, with significant exhibitor commitments and sponsor partnerships already in place.

All existing stand reservations, payments, and partnership confirmations remain fully valid. Registrants and partners will receive direct communication with updated details as the new date is confirmed.

“The momentum behind this event has only reinforced what we already knew: there is real demand for a world-class gaming expo in Venezuela,” Crystal added. “That vision has not changed. When the time is right, we will come together and deliver something that truly honors the country and its people.”

Further updates will be shared at vge2026.org and through official SCCG Management channels.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a global gaming advisory firm led by Founder and CEO Stephen A. Crystal. With decades of experience across casino gaming, sports betting, iGaming, lottery, and emerging technologies, SCCG connects innovative companies with operators, regulators, and investors worldwide. The firm maintains strategic partnerships across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Learn more at sccgmanagement.com.

About the Venezuela Gaming Expo

The Venezuela Gaming Expo is an international gaming industry trade show organized by SCCG Management and its Latin American partners. Designed to showcase Venezuela’s emerging gaming market, the Expo brings together operators, regulators, suppliers, and investors for networking, education, and business development. Visit vge2026.org for more information.



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