Renowned Dallas PI Daniel Gomez Brings Thrills & Laughs with Debut Buddy-Cop Action-Comedy Film, 'Wong Place Wong Time'

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing from over three decades of real-world investigative experience, former Chief Detective and television personality Daniel Gomez has officially announced the upcoming release of his debut independent film, Wong Place Wong Time . Produced under his own Dallas-based media banner, DG Productions, the highly anticipated buddy-cop action-comedy is scheduled to launch across major streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, and YouTube, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.Wong Place Wong Time promises to deliver high-octane excitement seamlessly blended with classic buddy-cop humor and impressive martial arts choreography. The cinematic narrative follows the riveting journey of private investigator Detective Gomez, who teams up once again with his former partner, Detective Tony Denton. The duo is unexpectedly pulled back into the fray to investigate a chilling, decades-old cold case. As the detectives peel back the layers of the mystery, they unearth a sprawling, underground criminal empire and a sinister revenge plot that has been brewing for years. The resulting showdown tests their investigative skills, their enduring partnership, and their quick wit in a classic fight for justice.The film serves as a dynamic creative extension of Gomez’s storied career in law enforcement and private investigation. A proud native of the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, Texas, Gomez is a highly respected, licensed private investigator who continues to lead the prominent Gomez Detective Agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Already a familiar face to many as the Former Chief Detective seen on television, Gomez utilizes his extensive background to inject a unique level of gritty authenticity into the action-comedy genre.Reflecting on the project, Gomez noted that the film offers the local community a cinematic glimpse into his daily life, blending elements of his real-world experiences with fictionalized, high-stakes entertainment to create a truly captivating experience for audiences of all backgrounds.Ahead of its global streaming debut, Wong Place Wong Time will be celebrated with an exclusive hometown movie premiere. The red-carpet event is set to take place on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the prestigious Angelika Film Center in Dallas. This special advance screening will bring together dedicated fans, media representatives, and local community members to join the cast and crew for an unforgettable evening celebrating local independent filmmaking. Tickets for the Dallas premiere are currently available to the public via Eventbrite.Anticipation for the project is already building beyond the initial release, with DG Productions officially confirming that a sequel, Wong Place Wong Time: Part 2, is actively in development.Audiences worldwide can stream Wong Place Wong Time starting June 30, 2026. For more information, updates, and behind-the-scenes content, visit the film's official website at wongplacewongtimemovie.com Where to Watch (Beginning June 30, 2026):- Amazon Prime Video- Apple TV+- Google Play- YouTubeAbout Daniel GomezDaniel Gomez is a Dallas-born private investigator, film producer, and prominent television personality who grew up in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, TX. Bringing over 30 years of hands-on experience in the investigative field, he is widely recognized as the Former Chief Detective, as seen on TV. Gomez actively leads the dedicated team at the Gomez Detective Agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is the visionary founder of DG Productions. He maintains a highly active social media presence and connects with a global audience under the handle @cheatersdetective across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.For more information, visit: https://wongplacewongtimemovie.com/ Inquiry can be sent to thedetectivegomez@gmail.comFor updates follow @cheatersdetective on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

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