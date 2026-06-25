Future Markets Inc Publishes New 2027 Global Physical AI Market Report

A 900-page study profiling 650+ companies across humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, defence, space and wearable AI systems.

One could look at the LLM space and say that the race is already won. But, in physical AI, the race is wide open” — Luke Alvarez, Founder, Hiro Capital;

EDINBURGH, LOTHIAN, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Markets Inc has published the new 2027 edition of its report on the global Physical Artificial Intelligence market — systems that sense, decide and act in the physical world, extending machine intelligence from screens into robots, vehicles and environments.

The report's central thesis, "The Open Race," sets out why leadership in Physical AI remains genuinely undecided. No single geography has yet combined the four ingredients that determine it: frontier intelligence, low-cost manufacturing, certified trustworthiness, and deployment density. The United States leads on intelligence and orchestration software; China on manufacturing cost and volume; Japan on deployment density, reinforced by a major sovereign commitment to robotics; and Europe on an industrial-physics wedge. Each advantage is significant; none is decisive alone.

This 2027 edition captures the shifts that reshaped the market over the past year: a record year for investment, a competitive frontier that has moved from single-unit capability to fleet-scale coordination of multi-vendor robots, and the emergence of certified functional safety — through systems such as NVIDIA Halos and BlackBerry QNX — as the binding constraint on deploying robots alongside humans.

Spanning 900 pages and profiling more than 650 companies, the report covers nine primary sectors plus a wearable-electronics interface layer:



- Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing

- Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Systems — self-driving cars, autonomous freight, delivery drones, maritime systems and eVTOL air taxis

- Humanoid and Service Robots

- Smart Infrastructure and the Built Environment

- Healthcare and Medical Physical AI

- AgriTech and Environmental Physical AI

- Defence, Security and Dual-Use Physical AI

- Space Robotics and Extreme Environments

- Consumer Physical AI and Smart Home

- Wearable Electronics and Physical AI Integration



The analysis rests on a consistent evidence base across every sector: multi-scenario long-horizon forecasts to 2040, detailed company profiles covering origin, funding history, products and technology, Technology Readiness Level assessments by application, regional analysis across North America, Europe, China and Asia-Pacific, competitive landscape and investment mapping, value-chain and supply-chain risk analysis, and jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction regulatory and safety-certification review. It also examines the underpinning semiconductor and hardware ecosystem, vision-language-action models, world-model simulation, and a three-wave adoption framework running from industrial deployment to consumer and sovereign scale.

The Global Physical AI Market 2027-2040 is available now and includes the full PDF, a comprehensive Excel dataset of all figures, and a mid-year update.



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