Codifying Trump’s Agenda, Backing Voter Suppression: Here’s What You Missed From the First Brown, Sununu Senate Debate Last night’s Republican primary debate was a battle between Scott Brown and John Sununu as they fought over who is a stronger supporter of Donald Trump and his toxic agenda. With less than three months until the September primary, one thing is certain: Brown and Sununu will continue to say and do whatever it takes to prove who will be the biggest rubber stamp for Donald Trump, no matter how much it hurts Granite Staters.

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