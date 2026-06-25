Fetch Me Later McKinney Welcomes Animal Lover Anesah to Its Front Desk Team

Luxury pet resort Fetch Me Later in McKinney, Texas, has added animal lover Anesah to its front desk team serving local pet parents.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, a premier luxury pet resort in McKinney, Texas, has added animal lover Anesah to its front desk team serving local pet parents.

Anesah recently relocated to Texas from a small town in West Virginia. Animals have been part of her life for as long as she can remember; her family kept several dogs and fostered animals during her childhood. Today, she shares her home with two pets of her own — her dog, Hunk, adopted from a shelter a little over a year ago, and her cat, Clementine, who walked through her front door one day and made herself right at home.

Outside the resort, Anesah's interests include knitting, reading, baking and hiking, though she says spending time with animals remains her favorite pastime.

"What stands out about Anesah is how naturally caring and attentive she is," said Ben Muehler, Community Relations at Fetch Me Later. "She genuinely enjoys getting to know each pet's personality and quirks, and she understands how personal it is for owners to trust someone with their furry family members."

Operating since 1998, Fetch Me Later sits on three wooded acres along Highway 380, between Coit Road and Custer Road, and provides services for dogs that include overnight and long-term boarding, daytime daycare and dog grooming. The resort describes its approach through several features:

• A spacious, secure facility, with three wooded acres for dogs to explore, play and rest

• Expert care from Pet Tech®-trained staff who specialize in CPR, first aid and emergency pet care

• Personalized attention, with each guest's stay tailored to its temperament and preferences

Fetch Me Later is a family-owned business operated by the McGough family — Shawn, Denise, Connor and Tyler. Denise, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, is on-site most days. The resort is a member of The Dog Gurus, an online education platform for pet care professionals, with membership held since 2022, and it is a 2025 Bronze member of the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA). Pet Tech®, the program behind its staff training, is described as the first international training center dedicated to CPR, first aid and care for dogs and cats.

The resort's focus on individualized care is reflected in feedback from clients. Joselyn L., a customer, said: "10/10 recommend boarding your pup at Fetch Me Later. For years we've had trouble finding reliable dog sitters for our dog-agressive (but people-loving) bulldog, but now we will 100% board our pup here for all future booking needs. I also want to highlight my appreciation for the rules in place that ensure our pup still gets a great experience, outdoor yard time AND I don't have to stress about potential accidents with other dogs unlike other sitters/services I've tried."

Another customer, Adriana G., said: "Having our Cane Corso, Blu, stay with you is always a pleasure—the excellent communication before, during, and after the stay is appreciated. The facility is kept well and clean. The attentive and professional staff make you a wonderful place of trust, and I know Blu is well taken care of. He comes home happy, clean, and calm."

A third customer, Laurenz N., said: "Honestly, the best boarding experience we've had. Knowing my dog isn't stressed out in a cage all day is worth every penny."

Anesah's role places her at the first point of contact for many of these pet parents. "When pet parents call, check in, or stop by the front desk, there's a good chance Anesah will greet them with a smile," Muehler said. "We're glad to have her as part of the Fetch Me Later family, and we expect our clients and their pets will enjoy getting to know her."

Fetch Me Later serves McKinney, Prosper, Frisco, Plano, Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Fairview, Melissa and surrounding communities, with customers visiting the resort's McKinney location to access services.

Pet parents can learn more about Fetch Me Later, its services and reservation options by calling +1 972-562-9910 or visiting https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/. Additional pet care information is available on the resort's blog at https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/blog.

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About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

Contact Details:

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9

Notes to Editors:

• Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

• The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

• High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

• Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

• The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

End of Press Release.

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