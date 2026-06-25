Cowboy Mud Launches Coffee-Infused Rub Line Just in Time for Grilling Season

Born from Cattle Country, Made with Bold Coffee Cowboy Mud Launches with three bold blends ready to transform the backyard cookout

Cowboy Mud debuts coffee-infused BBQ rubs in three bold blends for meats, veggies and more, reviving a ranch tradition just in time for grilling season.

Cowboy Mud was inspired by my childhood on the ranch with my grandfather, who shared his secret blend of coffee for seasoning steak. I've carried that recipe for 20 years and am proud to share it.” — Justin Andrews, Co-founder

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, backyard grill masters have a new secret weapon: Cowboy Mud , a new-to-market premium coffee-infused BBQ rub crafted for anyone who takes their cookout seriously. Born on a ranch, perfected by a Coffee Expert, Cowboy Mud Launches with three bold blends ready to transform the backyard cookout.Long before specialty coffee bars and cold brew on tap, ranch cooks across the American Southwest were doing something quietly brilliant: rubbing raw coffee grounds into cuts of meat before throwing them over an open flame. Utilizing the tannins naturally found in coffee as a tenderizer, to break down muscle fibers in tougher cuts (the same way an acid-based marinade does, but without the moisture that can interfere with a proper sear). At high heat, the grounds form a dark, crackling crust that locks in juice and adds a layer of smoky, coffee-flavor depth, making it ideal for grilling.The brand was born from the embers of this age-old tradition. Co-founder Justin Andrews, a country music artist based in Nashville, grew up on his family's ranch eating his grandfather's coffee-rubbed steaks. That childhood ritual became the foundation for something bigger when he partnered with Darren Spicer , a 20+ year coffee industry veteran and the former founder of Clutch Coffee, to turn a family recipe into a best-in-class product.The Cowboy Mud line offers three blends: a Classic blend designed to elevate everyday grilling, a Spicy blend for those who want a touch of bold pepper heat alongside the smoke, and a Maple Bourbon variation designed for low-and-slow cooking where the sugars can caramelize over time. All three work across meats, vegetables, Bloody Mary rims, and even breakfast dishes, a nod to just how versatile coffee as a savory ingredient actually is.Cowboy Mud is available nationally for purchase at cowboymudrub.com #####About Cowboy MudCowboy Mud is a coffee-infused BBQ rub company co-founded by country music artist Justin Andrews and coffee entrepreneur Darren Spicer. Rooted in ranch tradition and refined by decades of coffee expertise, Cowboy Mud is on a mission to bring bold, unexpected flavor to every cookout.About 110 Ventures110 Ventures is a brand-building and strategic advisory firm founded by Darren Spicer, entrepreneur and former CEO and Co-Founder of Clutch Coffee Bar, the 20-unit drive-thru coffee chain acquired by Dutch Bros in 2026. The firm partners with founders and growth-stage companies across the CPG and QSR sectors to accelerate brand development, drive operational performance, and unlock long-term enterprise value. The 110 Ventures portfolio includes Timeback Talent, Big Drink Energy, and Cowboy Mud Rub, with Clutch Coffee Bar representing a landmark exit. Strategic partners include Take 5, Kimmie Pops, and Prospr. Learn more at 110-ventures.com.

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