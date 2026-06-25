MBTA Prepares for Boston’s Fourth of July Celebration with Free Rides after 8:30 PM, Expanded Service, Staffing, and Safety Protocols

The MBTA today announced that fares will again be free this year on bus, subway, ferry, Commuter Rail, and the RIDE on Saturday, July 4, 2026, after 8:30 PM.

With this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular as the signature July 4 event of the “MA250” initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, the greater Boston region is expecting to welcome hundreds of thousands of attendees for one of the country’s largest Independence Day celebrations. To accommodate the anticipated increase in ridership, the MBTA is encouraging travelers to plan their commute in advance and reminding riders of its holiday service schedules. The MBTA’s July 3 (observed holiday) and July 4 service schedules are available at MBTA.com/holidays.

“The MBTA is excited and ready to welcome visitors from around the Commonwealth and the country as we celebrate the birth of our nation here in Boston where the beginning of the American Revolution took shape. Whether you’re attending parties, barbeques, or other celebrations, leave the driving to us and take the T,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “With other big events in the region taking place this summer like the World Cup and Sail Boston, the MBTA continues to prove that bold investments and careful planning make public transportation a vital and essential part of economic vitality of our region. Thank you to the Healey-Driscoll Administration, our Legislative partners, local and municipal leaders, and the work of our dedicated workforce for their preparations during special events like these. We’re proud to provide extra service this Fourth of July to help the public celebrate safely this summer.”

July 3 (Observed Holiday) Service Information

Subway : The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will operate a Saturday holiday schedule.



: The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will operate a Saturday holiday schedule. Bus and Silver Line : All routes will operate a Saturday holiday schedule.



: All routes will operate a Saturday holiday schedule. The RIDE : All RIDE services will operate a Saturday schedule.



: All RIDE services will operate a Saturday schedule. Commuter Rail : All lines will operate a weekend schedule.



: All lines will operate a weekend schedule. Ferry : All ferry routes will operate regular weekday service.



: All ferry routes will operate regular weekday service. The Charlie Service Center will be closed on July 3.

July 4 Service Information

Subway : The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will operate a Saturday schedule with increased service from 3 PM through the end of service.



: The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will operate a Saturday schedule with increased service from 3 PM through the end of service. Bus and Silver Line : All routes will operate a modified Sunday schedule with extended evening service.



: All routes will operate a modified Sunday schedule with extended evening service. Commuter Rail : All lines will operate a weekend schedule.

Passengers should note that the majority of the last trains of the evening will leave North Station and South Station at their advertised times between 11:30 PM and midnight. If fireworks are delayed, trains will leave up to 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks.

Keolis Customer Service agents will be present at North, South, and Back Bay stations to support passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to purchase the MBTA's special $10 Holiday Weekend Pass for unlimited travel all three days of the long weekend.

Passengers should note that bikes are not allowed on board after 8:30 PM.



: All lines will operate a weekend schedule. The RIDE : All RIDE services will operate a modified Sunday schedule.



: All RIDE services will operate a modified Sunday schedule. Ferry:



Enhanced Security Measures and Safety Tips for Riders

The MBTA encourages the public to help maintain a safe and family-friendly environment while riding the T. Additional MBTA staff, Transit Ambassadors, Keolis personnel, and Transit Police will be deployed throughout the system to assist with safety, wayfinding, boarding, paying for fares, and schedule information.

The MBTA Transit Police Department will have an enhanced presence throughout the system to respond to any incidents.

To report an emergency, dial 911 or call the MBTA Transit Police Department at 617-222-1212. Riders are reminded that emergencies can also be reported with the SeeSay app on iPhone or Android device. The SeeSay app is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and riders can expect a response within a few minutes of a report.

The MBTA stresses the importance of celebrating responsibly on public transit. Vandalism and disorderly conduct can create safety hazards, delays, and additional cleaning costs—which can divert valuable resources away from essential maintenance services and improvements that benefit all riders.