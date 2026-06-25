Vizium360 Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

To scale effectively, you need voices in the room who challenge boundaries and understand the market from every angle—operational, financial, and clinical. This board gives us exactly that” — NJ Wazaney, CEO

MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vizium360 , a HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered patient engagement and reputation intelligence platform, today announced the official formation of its new Strategic Advisory Board. This world-class panel of industry leaders will work closely with Vizium360’s executive management team, specifically Founder Marie Olesen and NJ Wazaney , CEO, to provide strategic direction and insights as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth.Vizium360 is powered by REALPATIENTRATINGS , the only patented, 100% verified patient review platform built to ensure authentic patient feedback can be used to strengthen provider credibility, improve visibility, and guide patient decision-making.The newly appointed board brings together a diverse, multidisciplinary group of experts spanning clinical operations, medical practice management, finance, and business development. The founding members of the Vizium360 Advisory Board include:● Christine Bracken, MSN, RN – Clinical Quality Performance Lead for Women’s Health ConnecticutA registered nurse with extensive experience in clinical care, quality improvement, and patient-centered healthcare delivery. Strong foundation in nursing and career dedicated to advancing quality outcomes and patient education, as well as enhancing patient satisfaction. As the Clinical Quality Performance Lead for Women’s Health Connecticut, my work focuses on improving care processes, supporting interdisciplinary collaboration, and ensuring patients receive high-quality, compassionate care."We selected REALPATIENTRATINGS based on its verified patient reviews, strong market visibility, and ease of use. Its comprehensive reporting capabilities and responsive customer support have enabled us to sustain our excellent ratings and reinforce our position as a leading provider of OB/GYN care in Connecticut."● Rich Hachenburg – Director of Marketing and Business Development at Bauman MedicalA senior marketing and business development executive with extensive experience driving growth in healthcare organizations ranging from startups to established practices. Known for combining strategic marketing, consultative sales, and team leadership to identify opportunities, increase revenue, and enhance patient experiences. Currently serving as Director of Marketing & Business Development at Bauman Medical, a world-renowned hair restoration practice, where I help advance patient growth and brand leadership through innovative marketing and business development initiatives."At Bauman Medical, patient trust is everything. Vizium360 has helped us amplify authentic patient feedback, enhance our online visibility, and showcase the exceptional care we provide. The platform has become an important part of our patient experience and marketing strategy.”● Greg Robinson – CEO of Valley ENTAn executive level healthcare experience in CEO and CFO roles in primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, women’s health and the otolaryngology specialties. Focused on aligning patients with high quality clinicians while also advancing the overall patient experience. Building a team that is laser focused on leveraging our providers and growing the business model."Vizium360’s reputation management is unmatched and easy to use—our PM/EMR integration lets us set it and forget it, while the surveys provide strong flexibility.."● Janelle Robinson – COO of La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery CenterJanelle Robinson brings nearly 20 years of experience in aesthetic healthcare, having advanced through roles in Marketing and Patient Care Coordination before becoming Chief Operating Officer at La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre.Passionate about elevating the patient experience, Janelle understands the powerful role authentic patient feedback plays in improving care, building trust, and driving practice growth. Her experience in both patient-facing and executive leadership roles provides a unique perspective on using patient insights to enhance service and operational excellence."We chose Vizium360 because authentic patient feedback is one of the most powerful ways to build trust. The platform enables us to share verified experiences from real patients, providing prospective patients with confidence in both our reputation and the quality of care we deliver. Beyond reputation management, the insights we gain help us continuously improve the patient experience and make more informed business decisions."The board’s formation comes as healthcare organizations increasingly look to patient experience data, verified reputation signals, and AI-powered analytics to identify operational gaps, strengthen patient trust, and convert patient feedback into measurable practice growth.The primary objective in assembling this board was to bridge multiple disciplines, combining deep clinical expertise with robust operational and commercial acumen. By leveraging the collective experience of these established industry leaders, Vizium360 is uniquely positioned to scale its offerings and drive innovation.Founded by healthcare technology visionary Marie Olesen, Vizium360 builds on decades of experience in patient feedback, healthcare CRM, and reputation intelligence."We are incredibly honored to welcome Christine, Rich, Greg, and Janelle to our Advisory Board," said Marie Olesen. "Their willingness to share their vast expertise is a testament to what we are building at Vizium360. We are confident their guidance will be instrumental in shaping our strategic roadmap."The company recently convened the board's inaugural virtual meeting. The collaboration yielded immediate, actionable insights, underscoring the immense value this group will bring to both Vizium360’s internal business strategies and its ecosystem of partners.NJ Wazaney remarked, "To scale effectively, you need voices in the room who challenge boundaries and understand the market from every angle—operational, financial, and clinical. This board gives us exactly that. The benefits to our business and, more importantly, to our partners were evident from the first minutes of our initial meeting."With the Advisory Board officially active, Vizium360 is primed to enhance its market presence, optimize its service delivery, and deliver unprecedented value to its stakeholders in the coming years.About Vizium360Vizium360 is a HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered healthtech and patient engagement platform built to bring transparency, trust, and actionable intelligence to the healthcare journey. Powered by REALPATIENTRATINGS, the only patented 100% verified patient review platform, Vizium360 helps practices capture authentic patient feedback, uncover operational insights, strengthen online reputation, and convert patient experience into measurable growth. Serving more than 3,000 providers nationwide, Vizium360 has generated more than 2.5 million verified patient reviews, captured over 48 million patient survey responses, and reaches more than 20 million patients annually through trusted provider reviews and clinical insights.For more information, please visit our website at www.vizium.com

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