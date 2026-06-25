America's Only A19 LED Light Bulb Factory Opens in North Dakota, with First Bulbs on Sale July 4

Inside Goodbulb Factory Goodbulb Factory in Fargo, North Dakota Tom Enright with the first bulb made in the factory

The biggest names in lighting said American-made LED bulbs couldn't be done. After eight years, a Fargo company did it.

We’ve done the hard part. Now we scale what America lost. The process is documented and repeatable. This is the first line, not the last.” — Tom Enright, Founder, GoodBulb

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodBulb, an American lighting company, has opened the only factory in the United States manufacturing A19 LED light bulbs, the everyday bulb found in homes across the country. The first American-made bulbs go on sale July 4, 2026, on America's 250th birthday.

For over a century, the light bulb was American. It was invented here, perfected here, and manufactured here. Then, one factory at a time, production moved overseas until one of the most common products in every American home was no longer made in America. Major lighting brands attempted to bring LED bulb manufacturing back to the United States, struggled with the process, and abandoned it, calling domestic production impossible.

GoodBulb did what the giants could not. The company spent eight years developing and refining a manufacturing process the industry said could not be done economically in the United States. This included mastering the temperature, humidity, and static control that domestic LED production requires. Where the major brands quit, GoodBulb and its team kept going. The result is a factory in Fargo, North Dakota, capable of producing 10,000+ bulbs per shift with a lean American workforce.

“The major brands said it couldn't be done in America, so they sent it overseas. I went the other way. I traveled the world to learn how these bulbs are made, then brought together the expertise needed to create something no one else has: the most advanced light bulb production line in the world, custom automation built to run right here in America.” said Tom Enright, founder of GoodBulb. "Light bulbs are part of our nation’s critical infrastructure. A country should be able to manufacture something as fundamental as its own light. We shouldn't depend on anyone else to keep the lights on.”

The story of GoodBulb began long before the factory. After watching his young son overcome a very serious health challenge and exceed every expectation placed before him, Enright came away with a lasting belief: meaningful change is possible. That conviction inspired him to build a company dedicated to creating positive change in the lives of others.

From its earliest days, GoodBulb committed a portion of every sale to providing solar lanterns to families without reliable electricity and supporting disaster relief efforts around the world. The mission was simple: use an everyday product to make a meaningful difference.

As the company grew, Enright set his sights on a second challenge. He saw that one of the most common products in every American home was no longer made in America and that the industry's largest companies had abandoned efforts to bring manufacturing back. GoodBulb committed to doing what others said could not be done, spending eight years developing the process to manufacture LED light bulbs in the United States.

“We've done the hard part. Now we scale what America lost,” Enright said. “The process is documented and repeatable. This is the first line, not the last.”

With the launch of its Fargo factory, GoodBulb is proving that products once thought permanently outsourced can be made in America again. On July 4, as the nation marks its 250th birthday, the first American-made GoodBulb LEDs will begin shipping from the first and only U.S. factory producing them.

The Light Bulb Comes Home | GoodBulb, Made in America

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