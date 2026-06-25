I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Lea Graciano

A Corpsman serving aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point learned motivation could only take her so far and that discipline was essential to achieving a difficult goal and earning an advanced certification.

Hospital Corpsman Second Class (Fleet Marine Force) Lea Graciano recently earned certification from the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) as a Medical Laboratory Technician.

“Showing up every day, putting in the work, allowing myself to fail and learn,” said Graciano, a native of Los Angeles, California, about the key to her success. “Most of all, staying committed to my goal even if it was challenging.”

The certification is a nationally recognized credential requiring a rigorous, multi-week course of study and instruction to earn. The course of study culminates in an exam composed of 100 computer-adaptive, multiple-choice questions covering a wide array of topics such as blood banking, urinalysis, chemistry, hematology and laboratory operations.

“To prepare for the certification, I spent time studying every night and staying consistent with my course work and study materials,” said Graciano. “The most challenging part of preparation for the ASCP MLT certification was learning the deeper side of medicine that many people do not see.”

“Understanding the science behind laboratory testing, disease process, and how results impact patient care required a lot of study but, most importantly, attention to detail,” she continued.

Graciano serves as a Laboratory Medical Technician aboard NMRTC Cherry Point. Her work there, along with her team, ensures timely and accurate assessments of the health of Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and their suitability for deployment to training and operations.

“My advice to other Sailors pursuing advanced certifications or credentialing is to invest in yourself. We dedicate so much time to the military and making sure we perform our jobs to the best of our ability, but earning an outside certification not only strengthens your professional knowledge and skills, it also gives you something that is yours,” said Graciano.

“The discipline and effort you put into obtaining a credential can open doors for future opportunities both in and out of the military,” she continued.

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