Creative Repute Announces New $65/Day Creative Retainer to Help Organizations Navigate Today's Economy

Affordable design agency retainer for on going support

Award-winning Philadelphia agency launches a $65/day creative retainer with website, design, marketing, and branding support.

We've redesigned our model to provide affordable, incremental progress that keeps momentum moving.” — Nile Livingston, Founder of Creative Repute

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Repute, an award-winning graphic design, website development, and marketing agency founded in Philadelphia by visual artist Nile Livingston, announced a major evolution in its service model aimed at making professional creative services significantly more accessible during today's challenging economic climate.

After nearly nine years of serving nonprofits, government agencies, educational institutions, and businesses across the country, Creative Repute is introducing a limited number of $65-per-day creative retainers, providing clients with ongoing access to an experienced multidisciplinary team at a fraction of traditional agency pricing.

The retainer is billed every two weeks at $975 and provides organizations with consistent creative support without the overhead of hiring in-house staff or paying traditional agency retainers that often exceed $6,000 per month.

"Businesses are being asked to do more with less," said founder Nile Livingston. "We believe access to high-quality creative work shouldn't disappear during difficult economic times. Instead of asking organizations to commit to expensive monthly retainers, we've redesigned our model to provide affordable, incremental progress that keeps momentum moving."

Unlike project-based engagements, the new retainer model allows clients to submit ongoing creative requests while receiving consistent support from Creative Repute's network of more than 25 specialists, many of whom have collaborated with the agency for more than four years. The multidisciplinary team includes:

Graphic designers

Website developers

Brand strategists

Marketing specialists

UX/UI designers

Creative directors

Business development thinkers

Digital content creators

Services available through the retainer include website improvements, graphic design, branding, social media assets, marketing collateral, presentations, landing pages, digital campaigns, creative consulting, and other design-related initiatives.

Founded in 2017, Creative Repute has grown from Livingston's independent visual arts practice into an internationally recognized creative agency known for its mission-driven approach to design. The company has earned numerous industry awards while serving organizations ranging from startups to educational institutions, nonprofits, and government clients.

The company says the new pricing model reflects a broader philosophy: helping organizations remain competitive without sacrificing the quality of their branding, communications, or digital presence during uncertain economic conditions.

Creative Repute expects only a limited number of retainer openings to be available as the company continues prioritizing personalized service and long-term client relationships.

Organizations interested in learning more about the new retainer program can visit Creative Repute's website to explore services, review case studies, and request a consultation.

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