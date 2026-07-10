Wiggle Butt Academy Announces Jenny Kraus Has Earned the CBCC-KA Credential from CCPDT

Wiggle Butt Academy

Advanced canine behavior credential strengthens Wiggle Butt Academy’s support for dogs with fear, anxiety, aggression, reactivity, and complex behavior needs.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy , the largest positive reinforcement dog training and behavior company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, is proud to announce that Jenny Kraus, BBA, CTC, CBCC-KA, CPDT-KA, FFCP, FDM, FPPE, NAVC PNCC, has earned the Certified Behavior Consultant Canine–Knowledge Assessed (CBCC-KA) credential through the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT).The CBCC-KA is CCPDT’s advanced certification for dog trainers who offer canine behavior modification. To qualify, candidates must meet experience and professional standards, including a minimum of 300 hours of canine behavior consulting experience in areas such as fear, phobias, compulsive behaviors, anxiety, and aggression; provide a professional attestation; and agree to CCPDT’s Standards of Practice and Code of Ethics.“Jenny has always brought a rare combination of compassion, analytical thinking, and practical problem-solving to her work with dogs and families,” said Nicole Kohanski , Founder of Wiggle Butt Academy. “Earning the CBCC-KA credential reflects the depth of her commitment to helping dogs with complex behavior needs in a way that is safe, humane, and rooted in science.”The credential is especially meaningful in an industry where dog training and behavior consulting are not universally regulated. CCPDT explains that independent certification helps families identify professionals whose knowledge and skills have stood up to rigorous, standardized testing. For the CBCC-KA specifically, CCPDT notes that the credential indicates a dog behavior consultant has passed a comprehensive exam on behavior modification in addition to the minimum 300 hours of dog behavior consulting experience.Jenny’s work at Wiggle Butt Academy includes supporting families through puppy raising, adoption transitions, everyday manners, leash reactivity, stranger-directed aggression, inter-dog conflict, resource guarding, handling sensitivities, dog-baby integration, and other behavior challenges. Since 2022, Jenny has helped hundreds of dogs and their families, bringing a practical and compassionate approach to each case.“Behavior cases are rarely about a dog being ‘bad,’” said Jenny Kraus. “They are often about fear, frustration, unmet needs, stress, or a mismatch between what the dog can handle and what the environment is asking of them. My goal is to help families understand the why behind the behavior and give them a clear, kind path forward.”The CBCC-KA examination covers key areas of canine behavior consulting, including applied behavior analysis, operant and classical conditioning, ethology, body language, observational skills, health, development, life stages, anatomy and physiology, consulting skills, and best practices. The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions administered through professional testing channels.Before becoming a professional trainer and behavior consultant, Jenny spent more than 20 years as a business leader and consultant. She also serves on the board of the Richardson Humane Society, where she has volunteered since 2003, supporting dogs through fostering, rehabilitation, and adoption work.“At Wiggle Butt Academy, credentials matter because families deserve guidance from professionals who continue to study, grow, and stay current,” added Kohanski. “Jenny’s achievement strengthens our entire team and gives our clients even greater confidence when they come to us for help with challenging behavior.”Families interested in working with Jenny or learning more about Wiggle Butt Academy’s behavior services can visit www.wigglebuttacademy.com or contact the team at 469-444-1474 or info@wigglebuttacademy.com.About Wiggle Butt AcademyWiggle Butt Academy is the largest positive reinforcement training and behavior company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Known for highly qualified and credentialed trainers and behavior consultants, Wiggle Butt Academy provides humane, science-based training and behavior support for puppies, adolescent dogs, adult dogs, and families navigating more complex behavior concerns. The team is committed to practical, compassionate solutions that help dogs and the people who love them live better together.

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