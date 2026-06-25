Get Support Together Foundation Launches Nationwide Recruitment Initiative to Expand Mental Health Provider Network

Nationwide recruitment initiative invites mental health providers of all specialties onto growing platform

By expanding our provider community nationwide, we are not only increasing access but also building a supportive ecosystem where clinicians can thrive while making a meaningful impact.” — Get Support Together Foundation Founder Brea Black

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Get Support Together Foundation (GST), a mission-driven organization dedicated to improving access to mental health care, today announced a nationwide recruitment initiative to bring mental health providers of all specialties onto its growing platform. This effort aims to expand access to high-quality, affordable mental health services for individuals, families and first responders across the United States. To date, more than 150 providers from 12 states have joined the platform, with the highest concentration in the launch state of Texas.As demand for mental health support continues to rise, millions of Americans face barriers to care, including long wait times, limited provider availability, and geographic disparities. Get Support Together is responding by actively recruiting clinical, non-clinical, and holistic providers, including therapists and counselors; life coaches; peer support specialists; energy healers; treatment and recovery centers; wellness activities, programs and more.More than a listing, GST is a growing ecosystem of providers, programs, and community resources working together to improve access to mental health, addiction, and social determinants of health support. During the organization’s launch phase, providers are invited to join the platform for free to explore the evolving interactive directory including crisis resources and the only nationwide calendar of mental health-related community events.“Our goal is simple but urgent,” says The Get Support Together Foundation Founder Brea Black, “connect more people with the support they need, when they need it. By expanding our provider community nationwide, we are not only increasing access but also building a supportive ecosystem where clinicians can thrive while making a meaningful impact.”The unique ecosystem bridges the gap between need and knowledge, empowering care seekers to explore clinical, non-clinical, and holistic support through free, sliding scale, insurance-based, and private-pay options. The organization held its first board meeting on June 1, 2026, and is proud to announce its inaugural Board of Directors who will guide recruitment strategies, technology development, networking and fundraising:• Brea Black, Founder• Rebecca Black, Founder, SPRINGYouth• Stephen F. Black, Jr., Orthopedic physical therapist and trauma-informed advocate• Jeremy Brown, Los Angeles Mayor’s Crisis Response Team• Rabecca Cross, Nonprofit lawyer, St. David’s Foundation• Steve Gray, Owner, AL-LLM Builders• Debra Jackson, Owner, Axis of Mental Health Care• Jennifer Markewych, President, The Desiderata Company• Hailey Weisman, Equine veterinary technician and lived-experience advocateFor more information about the Get Support Together Foundation and to enroll for free as a mental health care provider, visit getsupporttogether.org ###ABOUT GET SUPPORT TOGETHERLaunched in May 2026, the Get Support Together Foundation is a 509(a)(2) organization that bridges the gap between need and knowledge so those in search of mental health support are empowered to access the type, intensity, cost, and connection with their mental health specialist. Recovery, self-care, and support resources will be available through an inclusive, evolving, and interactive directory including crisis resources and the only nationwide calendar of mental health-related community events. Learn more at getsupporttogether.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @getsupporttogether.Media Contact:Mary GreenLive Out Loud PR on behalf ofGet Support Together(704) 576-5178mary@liveoutloudpr.com

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