Multiple Chip Seal Project Scheduled to Begin in Custer, Pennington, Fall River, and Oglala Lakota Counties

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Contact:

Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-981-5089

CUSTER, S.D. - On Friday, June 26, 2026, crews will begin a chip seal project on several segments of S.D. Highways 16, 18, 40, 89, 407, 391 and U.S. Highway 385 in Custer, Pennington, Fall River, and Oglala Lakota Counties. Work will begin at the Keystone Wye Bridge and proceed through multiple routes as conditions allow. Project routes included in this chip seal project are:

• U.S. Highway 16 at the Keystone Wye Bridge;

• S.D. Highway 40 – Hermosa to Hayward;

• U.S. Highway 18 – Edgemont to Minnekahta Junction;

• S.D. Highway 89 – Minnekahta Junction;

• U.S. Highway 18 – Oglala to Pine Ridge;

• U.S. Highway 18 – Pine Ridge to the junction of Highways 18/391;

• S.D. Highway 407 – Pine Ridge to the Nebraska state line; and

• S.D. Highway 391 – Highway 18 to the Nebraska state line.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are advised to watch for loose rock and fresh oil following chip seal application. Additional work will include brooming, applying a fog seal, and installing permanent pavement markings on completed segments.

The prime contractor for this $2.3 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation of St. Cloud, MN. The overall project completion date is Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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