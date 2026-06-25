Hansen and Karst Chosen as 2026 South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor Inductees

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – June Hansen of Pierre and Kari Karst of Dell Rapids have been chosen for induction into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor for 2026. The purpose of the Transportation Hall of Honor is to recognize individuals who have made a lasting, valuable, and/or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system.

The Hall of Honor originated in 1972. With the addition of Hansen and Karst, the Hall of Honor now includes 101 inductees. Each of the 2026 inductees will be recognized for her service and commitment to South Dakota’s public transportation system at a Hall of Honor banquet in the fall. Both banquets are currently being planned. Event details will be shared with the public later this summer.

June Hansen:

June currently serves as the Civil Rights Compliance Specialist for the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). One of June’s most significant contributions is her leadership in developing and fostering collaboration between the Department and tribal nations through her role as SDDOT Tribal Liaison. Under her leadership, the SDDOT has made meaningful progress in strengthening communication and building a positive, productive working relationship with tribal nations.

June has also been instrumental in development of the SDDOT’s formal internal mentoring program. This program has created a structured pathway for employees to learn, grow, and build confidence in their roles. The program has strengthened knowledge transfer, connected newer staff with experienced colleagues, and helped hundreds of employees envision a clear future within the SDDOT. The mentoring program has contributed to a stronger, more capable workforce, and reinforced a culture of learning and collaboration. She also helped to develop the Department’s New Employee Orientation Program. This program establishes a strong foundation for new SDDOT team members by helping them feel welcomed, informed, and connected as they begin their careers. Across all these efforts, June has been instrumental in building programs and processes from the ground up—initiatives that will continue to benefit the Department and the State of South Dakota long after her tenure.

June’s leadership also extended to the development of the SDDOT’s Transition Plan for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). She guided the Department’s efforts to understand the legal requirements for ensuring that all SDDOT facilities are accessible, led the assessment of existing facilities, and helped shape a structured, two-phase multi-year plan to remove accessibility barriers. She has also led ongoing staff education related to ADA facility requirements and serves as one of the Department’s subject-matter experts.

Kari Karst:

Kari is the President / CEO of BX Civil & Construction, located in Dell Rapids. Kari has demonstrated exceptional service to the construction industry though her leadership, dedication, and advocacy. Her contributions have significantly impacted the transportation industry in South Dakota as well as on a national level. Kari has served on the AGC of South Dakota Board of Directors for over 20 years, holding various leadership roles. She made history in 2004 as the first female president of the AGC Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter. Kari has also been an active member of several National AGC task groups and committees, contributing to various AGC of South Dakota committees.

Kari is a strong advocate for women in the construction industry. She publicly expresses her hope for more women to experience the joy of working in construction and for it to become common to see women as tradespeople, project managers, or executives. She has played a key role in the success of AGC of South Dakota, where her leadership, involvement, and commitment to key initiatives have been instrumental in shaping the organization.

Kari’s tireless efforts, strategic focus, and ability to bring people together have had a lasting impact on the construction/transportation industry. Her dedication to workforce development, government affairs, and member engagement has strengthened the foundation of AGC of South Dakota, ensuring its continued relevance and success. Her leadership and advocacy make public transportation initiatives stronger across South Dakota.

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