Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Welcomes New Summer Interns

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce the addition of two new team members who will help further the organization’s mission to protect and promote Pennsylvania’s treasured public lands. Joining PPFF are summer interns Annalise Velasquez and Natalie Nichols, both of whom bring a deep passion for conservation and a love of the outdoors. Their diverse backgrounds and enthusiasm for Pennsylvania’s parks and forests will strengthen PPFF’s efforts to engage communities, support volunteers, and ensure a bright future for the Commonwealth’s natural resources.

Annalise Velasquez is a recent graduate from Bucknell University where she earned degrees in Environmental Studies and Economics. She also minored in Dance as a member of the Bucknell Dance Company. She loves being outdoors and enjoys hiking, reading, and is an artist whose work is often inspired by natural landscapes and colors. She is interested in learning about the intersection of social and environmental issues and is passionate about environmental advocacy, community engagement, and social science research.

She is looking forward to gaining experience with a variety of work at PPFF, from research and writing about conservation and environmental history in Pennsylvania to conducting interviews. “I am interested in this work because environmentalism is not just about nature, although that is an important part. It connects to all aspects of life and is also about fostering community and social advocacy,” Annalise said. “While with PPFF, I am excited to be surrounded by people who share similar passions and to be inspired by people doing important grassroots work.”

Natalie Nichols joined PPFF shortly after graduating from Shippensburg University’s Communications and Journalism department. She has a professional background in archival and organizational work and a personal background in wildlife advocacy and conservation. She is committed to bold and efficient progress in both her working and recreational environments and believes very strongly in the potential of thinking on one's feet. She has a soft spot for wetlands, dykes, and birds of all kinds.

As a PPFF intern, Natalie will provide social outreach material, research deep dives, event assistance, and office moral support. "I have a captive audience for my bird facts now," she warns. Natalie's verve for the outdoors springs largely from her love for Pennsylvania's wildlife. At Shippensburg, she ran personal initiatives to teach local elementary schoolers about the importance of vultures. Two of her strongest investments nowadays are teaching an awareness of environmental diversity and serving as a one-man PR for less charismatic animals like parasites and snakes. "If people don't know what there is to care for, they won't know what there is to lose," she says. "But then, you also have to help people unlearn their impulse to measure value through things like beauty or market potential. It's here and it's alive. Isn't that enough?" She hopes that working at PPFF will give her the opportunity to engage the public and create long-lasting advocates for Pennsylvania's natural resources. She's looking forward to exploring the local state parks and seeing new swamps and bogs with her peers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Annalise and Natalie to the PPFF team,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Investing in emerging conservation leaders is essential to the future of our state parks and forests, and their enthusiasm and talent will make a real difference in the months ahead.”

PPFF is committed to supporting state parks and forests through advocacy, volunteerism, and breaking down barriers to get people outdoors. The addition of new interns strengthens the organization’s capacity to fulfill its mission and serve the people of Pennsylvania.



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