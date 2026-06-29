Beyond ONE gathers Oman's tech and finance leaders to talk trusted digital services, as Friendi Pay leads the charge.

Terrace Talks Oman, part of Beyond ONE's convening series, explored how more human financial services can better serve everyday life in the Sultanate

''Terrace Talks'' conducted at Friendi Pay Oman, part of Beyond ONE's series explored how more human financial services can better serve everyday life in Oman

What stood out in this discussion is that trust is not built by technology alone. It is built when technology feels relevant, simple, and genuinely useful in people’s everyday lives.” — Tawfiq Mohsin Al Lawati, CEO of Friendi Pay Oman

MUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held under the theme “Beyond Transactions, Toward Trust: How more human financial services can better serve everyday life in Oman,” the session focused on a question becoming increasingly important across markets: what makes people trust technology enough to rely on it with their money, their health, and the rhythms of their daily lives?

The discussion brought together Tawfiq Mohsin Al Lawati, CEO of Friendi Pay Oman; Stephane Berton, Managing Director of Talabat Oman; Aziz Dhiyab, CEO of HAL; and Azza Al Riyami, Country Manager of Network International Oman. The session was moderated by Naser Al Kharouf, Regional Chief Sales Officer MEA at Beyond ONE.

Throughout the discussion, speakers explored how trust in technology is built not only through innovation, but through relevance, simplicity, consistency, and a clear understanding of people’s everyday realities. Topics ranged from digital payments and customer confidence to startup innovation, local technology capability, and the role of ecosystem partnerships in shaping services that are more practical, inclusive, and useful in daily life.

The panel also reflected on the momentum of Omani innovation and the growing need for digital payment solutions and locally relevant technology platforms, especially as startups and high-growth businesses contribute to the country’s digital economy. Speakers discussed the importance of moving beyond features alone and building solutions that people can understand, adopt, and trust.

By hosting the session at the Friendi Pay and Friendi Mobile Oman office, Beyond ONE aimed to create more than a panel discussion. The event reflected the company’s ambition to help build a space where Omani talent, founders, operators, business leaders, and creative minds can come together to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships, and turn conversations into action.

“What stood out in this discussion is that trust is not built by technology alone. It is built when technology feels relevant, simple, and genuinely useful in people’s everyday lives. At Beyond ONE, we want to help create more spaces in Oman where leaders, founders, and partners can come together to shape that future in a practical way,” said Tawfiq Mohsin Al Lawati, CEO of Friendi Pay Oman.

Terrace Talks Oman forms part of Beyond ONE’s wider effort to convene meaningful conversations around the future of digital life in the markets it serves. In Oman, that means helping connect the people and ideas shaping what comes next across technology, finance, commerce, and customer experience.

As digital transformation continues across the Sultanate, the event underscored a simple but powerful idea: the future will belong not only to those who build technology, but to those who make it more human, more trusted, and more relevant to everyday life.

About Friendi Pay:

Friendi Pay is a fintech service in Oman focused on making digital financial services more inclusive, accessible, and relevant to everyday life. Built around real user needs, Friendi Pay supports simpler and more trusted money movement and is part of Beyond ONE’s wider ambition to create more human digital experiences across the markets it serves.

About Beyond ONE:

Beyond ONE is a digital services group building a better future across communications, fintech, and digital lifestyle services. Operating across growth markets in MEA and Latin America, the group brings together brands like Virgin Mobile, Friendi Mobile, Friendi Pay, and Virgin Connect that serve millions of people every day. Beyond ONE exists to prove that technology doesn't have to be complicated, distant, or designed for everyone except the person using it. Instead, it builds services around real people, real needs, and real life, creating experiences that are simpler, fairer, and genuinely worth trusting.

Beyond ONE gathers Oman's tech and finance leaders to talk trusted digital services, as Friendi Pay leads the charge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.