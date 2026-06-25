EXANTE to host Irish Business Network event in Siggiewi on 26 June

EXANTE's Patrick O'Brien at City Hall, Cork Ireland with Lord Mayor of Cork Fergal Dennehy.

SIGGIEWI, MALTA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ireland continues to be a major global technology and financial hub, serving as the European headquarters for many of the world's largest multinational corporations. Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and TikTok all base their EMEA operations in Dublin, helping make Ireland one of Europe's wealthiest economies by GDP per capita - a position it frequently trades with Luxembourg.Malta and Ireland enjoy strong and rapidly growing business and trade relations. More than 430 companies with Irish ownership or direct Irish corporate ties are registered in Malta, with the Irish business community there operating primarily across financial services, iGaming and aviation. Two-way trade between the two countries exceeds €600 million annually. Ryanair and Gemini are among the companies that have independently relocated portions of their operations to Malta in pursuit of distinct strategic and regulatory advantages.On 26 June 2026, Irish-born XNT LTD. (Exante) Director Patrick O'Brien will host an evening of networking for IBN members and special guests in the picturesque village of Siggiewi."This is a special year for Exante as we celebrate our 15th anniversary, so being able to meet entrepreneurs and guests from the expat community — especially those who have made Malta their home - will be a real pleasure," said Exante Director Patrick O'Brien. "IBN's vision is to strengthen the business, professional and cultural bridges between Ireland and the global diaspora - and what better way to do that than by uniting Irish entrepreneurs, executives and business leaders to identify and pursue mutual opportunitiesAbout EXANTEFounded in Malta in 2011, EXANTE is an independent global prime broker serving professional investors and financial institutions. Its proprietary platform unites execution, custody, reporting and oversight in a single environment. EXANTE is licensed by the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), MFSA (Malta) and SFC (Hong Kong).

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