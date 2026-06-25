TSN Smart Campus Launches Automated Calendar Integration for Gmail and Microsoft Outlook

Seamless Sync Brings Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly Events Directly to Digital Signage Networks for Enhanced School Communication

Our customers told us they needed a better way to keep everyone informed about ongoing events without the administrative burden” — Michael Broyles, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSN Smart Campus , a leader in cloud-based digital signage and communication platforms for K-12 education, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Automated Calendar Integration . The new feature directly syncs Google Gmail and Microsoft Outlook calendars into TSN’s digital signage network, automatically populating professional, visually engaging event displays for students, faculty, and staff.School administrators and superintendents have long requested this capability to streamline the time-intensive process of manually entering recurring weekly, monthly, and yearly events. With the new integration, calendar events are now pulled automatically and formatted professionally within the TSN platform — eliminating manual entry while ensuring accurate, up-to-date information is visible across all connected screens.“Our customers told us they needed a better way to keep everyone informed about ongoing events without the administrative burden,” said Michael Broyles, CEO and Strategy Lead at TSN. “This integration delivers exactly that. Admins can now set up calendars by the month or even the full year, and TSN handles the rest — turning calendar data into clear, professional signage that supports better school-wide communication and engagement.”Key Benefits Include:• Automated Efficiency: Events sync in real-time from Gmail and Microsoft Outlook, reducing administrative workload.• Professional Presentation: Events are automatically formatted into polished, on-brand displays optimized for school environments.• Improved Visibility: Students, faculty, and staff see consistent, accurate information about classes, activities, meetings, and important dates across hallways, cafeterias, and common areas.• Scalability: Supports district-wide deployments with full administrative controls and approval workflows.This release builds on TSN’s commitment to safety-first communication and operational efficiency. The platform already powers thousands of screens nationwide with real-time safety alerts, AI-driven content creation, and seamless hardware integration.The Automated Calendar Integration is available immediately to all TSN customers.About TSN:TSN Smart Campus is a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage software for K-12 education. The platform powers tens of thousands of screens across hundreds of districts, delivering unified communications, CAP-integrated safety alerts, AI content tools, and emerging Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) capabilities. TSN is hardware-agnostic and partners with industry leaders including ViewSonic, LG, and Amazon AWS.For more information, visit www.tsnvs.com or contact the team at info@tsnvs.com.Media Contact: Casey HawkinsCasey Hawkins

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