The Bank of England's climate-related financial disclosure 2026

Message from Sarah John I am pleased to publish the Bank of England’s climate-related financial disclosure for the year ended 28 February 2026. The Bank has a mandate to maintain monetary and financial stability for the people of the United Kingdom. To fulfil that mandate we need to understand and manage the material climate-related risks to our economy, our financial system and our own operations, which underpin our ability to operate effectively. Over the past year, we have further integrated climate considerations across our functions – strengthening supervisory expectations for firms’ management of climate risks, deepening our assessment of macroeconomic and monetary policy impacts, and enhancing our analysis of financial stability risks. We have also met our first interim decarbonisation milestone for physical operations and continued to develop our analytical toolkit to assess risks to our balance sheet, while recognising the uncertainties inherent in these assessments. Alongside this disclosure, we are updating our Climate Transition Plan, first published in 2023. The plan sets out our pathway to delivering the Bank’s 2040 net-zero target for physical operations, and how this contributes to operational resilience through prudent risk management and careful stewardship of public resources. Together, these publications demonstrate our commitment to transparent, evidence-based management of climate‑related risks, supporting a resilient financial system and long-term UK growth. Sarah John

Chief Operating Officer of the Bank of England

2: Risk management Physical operations The Bank assesses climate risks arising from the operation of its property, the manufacture of bank notes and other non-financial activities (physical operations). In line with its restatement policy and to improve accuracy and accountability,footnote [25] in 2025/26, the Bank has restated its historical emissions, including the 2024/25 emissions and the 2015/16 baseline against which progress is measured. Further information on the emissions restatement is set out in the Bank’s 2026 CTP. In 2025/26 the Bank’s emissions from physical operations were 35,306 tCO 2 e, representing a small year-on-year decrease relative to the restated 2024/25 emissions of 35,728 tCO 2 e. Further details are provided in Annex 1. This year, the Bank has begun using CSA to assess the potential impacts of flooding and subsidence across its estate. This includes use of a combined flood risk metric covering coastal, pluvial and fluvial sources, and British Geological Survey projections of subsidence risk to 2070; both analyses are based on an RCP8.5 scenario. The results indicate risks consistent with those faced by commercial buildings in the south-east, but do not identify any site-specific vulnerabilities requiring adaptation in the short to medium term. Financial operations The Bank also assesses the climate risks to the market operations that it engages in to achieve its monetary policy and financial stability objectives. This includes holding fixed-income instruments and offering secured lending and repo to financial counterparties.footnote [26] The financial exposures covered by this disclosure are set out in Table 2.A and are consistent with those reported in the Bank’s Annual Report and Accounts as of 28 February 2026. Table 2.A: Financial exposures covered by this disclosure (a) Exposure £ billions, end-February 2026 Purpose Composition Asset Purchase Facility (APF) sovereign holdings 382.1 Mandated by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), as part of its asset purchase programme. Held in a separate legal vehicle and indemnified by HM Treasury. UK government bonds (gilts). Bank’s Own Securities Holdings (OSH) 24.1 For policy implementation, and to fund the Bank’s policy functions. Gilts, other sovereign, sub-sovereign, supranational and agency bonds. Short-Term Repo (STR), Indexed Long-Term Repo (ILTR), and Term Funding Scheme with Additional Incentives for SMEs (TFSME) TFSME: 41.9 Combination of influencing market interest rates to deliver MPC decisions and ensuring firms have access to sufficient central bank reserves. Counterparties are banks, building societies and investment firms.(b) STR: 98.3 ILTR: 70.4 Source: Bank of England.



(a) The value of APF holdings in Table 2.A are stated at fair value, while the OSH portfolio is stated at fair value plus accrued interest. Figures include mid-to-bid valuation adjustment.

(b) Investment firms refer to ‘Broker Dealers’ who are only eligible for the STR and ILTR. For more information, please refer to results and usage data. To assess climate risk in its financial operations, the Bank uses a combination of point in time, forward-looking and scenario analysis metrics. Despite the challenges outlined in Box C, scenario analysis remains the best available tool to quantify climate-related financial risks to the Bank’s balance sheet.footnote [27] Asset holdings Point in time metrics including carbon footprint The Weighted Average Carbon Intensity (WACI) of a portfolio is based on the carbon-intensity of its issuers and provides a simple proxy for the portfolio’s exposure to transition risk, based on current emission levels.footnote [28] footnote [29] The WACIs of the APF and the Bank’s OSH portfolios remain materially lower than that of a G7 reference portfolio. The WACI of the assets held in the APF continued to decline year on year, reaching 184 tCO 2 e/£mn GDP in 2026. Given the APF’s monetary policy objectives, the portfolio is comprised entirely of gilts, so this reduction reflects changes in the carbon intensity of the UK economy. By contrast, the WACI of the OSH portfolio – although materially lower than that of a G7 reference portfolio – increased from 278 tCO 2 e/£mn to 310 in 2026. This increase was driven by higher portfolio weights on issuers with relatively higher carbon intensities, reflecting the Bank’s policy objectives, return considerations and risk management. These metrics are calculated on a production basis (Chart 2.1). Consumption-based emissions intensities are materially higher for all portfolios, reflecting the fact that the issuers in the Bank’s portfolios are advanced economies that are largely net importers of carbon-intensive goods and services (Table A2.1).footnote [30] Forward-looking metrics Implied Temperature Rise (ITR) metrics estimate the global average temperature increase that would occur if global carbon budgets were exceeded by the same proportion as the sovereigns in the portfolio. The metric provides a simple proxy for the portfolio’s exposure to transition risk, based on expected future emissions reductions. Assuming countries’ emissions fall in line with their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the ITR of the APF and the OSH portfolios is 1.64oC and 1.66oC, respectively. Under an alternative assumption that emissions evolve in line with currently implemented climate policies, the ITR increases modestly to 1.68oC for the APF and 1.72oC for the OSH. In both cases, the ITR remains marginally lower than that of a G7 reference portfolio (Table A2.1). Scenario analysis on asset holdings The Bank uses scenario analysis to help understand the climate risks in its asset portfolios and to estimate potential financial losses. The analysis applies NGFS Phase V climate scenarios to model potential shocks to the risk-free component of interest rates and sovereign credit risk premia over a horizon to 2050. Concerns about the academic evidence underpinning physical risk damage estimates in the NGFS Phase V scenarios mean that the resulting physical risk impacts are subject to heightened uncertainty.footnote [31] These issues, and their implications for the scenario analysis results, are discussed in Box C. The largest bond price declines occur under the Net Zero 2050 scenario, with the value of the APF and OSH falling by 8.8% and 4.8% respectively (Chart 2.2). Losses under Net Zero 2050 are primarily driven by transition risks impacting the short end of the curve, reflecting higher interest rates as monetary policy responds to inflationary pressures arising from elevated carbon pricing.footnote [32] Shocks at the long end of the curve are exacerbated by modest increases in risk premia, driven by the crystallisation of physical risks. By contrast, losses under the Current Policies scenario are entirely driven by physical risks, which affect sovereign credit risk premia and materialise over longer time horizons and mainly affect long maturity securities in the APF.footnote [33] There is no policy rate shock in the Current Policies scenario, as climate policies evolve broadly in line with market expectations, resulting in no inflationary surprises requiring a monetary policy response. The analysis is conservative. It assumes instantaneous market repricing to reflect expected shocks to sovereign yields under each scenario. This tail risk assumption is applied to estimate the impact of a severe, worst-case repricing outcome across the climate scenarios assessed. Losses associated with movements in sovereign yields should not be interpreted as the macroeconomic cost of different scenarios. From a macroeconomic perspective, the impact of different climate scenarios on economic variables, such as real GDP, is likely to be more informative than changes in interest rates. The metrics setting out the climate risks to the Bank’s asset holdings are also summarised in Annex 2, Table A2.1. Secured Lending and Repo Operations Point in time metrics including carbon footprint The WACI of the Bank’s secured lending and repo operations reflects the carbon-intensity of its financial counterparties and provides a simple proxy for their exposure to transition risk. The overall carbon-intensity of the Bank’s financial counterparties is driven almost entirely by Scope 3 emissions, which reflect the emissions of real economy borrowers financed by those counterparties, rather than by Scope 1 and 2 emissions associated with their own operations.footnote [34] The combined Scope 3 WACI of the Bank’s repo and secured lending operations remains significantly lower than that implied by lending to a sample of large international banks (Table A2.2). This reflects both the composition of UK bank’s loan books and the structure of the UK economy to which they lend. Between 2025 and 2026, the Scope 3 WACI increased from 762.6 tCO 2 /£mn of interest revenue to 998.2 tCO 2 /£mn. This increase reflects changes in utilisation patterns across the Bank’s facilities (including the unwinding of TFSME and increased usage of STR and ILTR) as well as shifts in the types of firms drawing on these facilities. Scenario analysis on secured lending and repo operations The Bank uses scenario analysis to translate information on its financial counterparties’ loan books into potential impacts on their Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratios under a severe climate scenario. Under a High Transition Risks scenario, the weighted average CET1 ratio across the Bank’s financial counterparties could fall by c.2.0 percentage points (ppts) of risk-weighted assets (RWAs). These results are derived from desk-based, top-down analysis using a set of conservative assumptions. While the implied reductions in CET1 ratios indicate a material impact on firms’ financial resilience, they are smaller than the CET1 ratio reductions typically observed in the Bank’s regular stress testing exercises.footnote [35] The metrics setting out the climate risks to the Bank’s secured lending and repo operations are also summarised in Annex 2, Table A2.2. Box B: Overview of the Bank’s balance sheet risk management levers Over time, the Bank has taken a range of steps to mitigate climate risks to its balance sheet against a range of severe but plausible physical and transition climate risk scenarios. These include measures to manage risks to asset holdings and counterparties covered in this disclosure, as well as risks to the collateral supporting the Bank’s secured lending and repo operations. Table 1 summarises the measures adopted to date. Table 1: Measures adopted to manage climate risks to the Bank’s balance sheet Exposure Materiality of exposure Risk mitigation approach Description Last updated Residential mortgage collateral £420 billion of collateral (60% of all collateral) (a) Eligibility criteria Under the Domestic Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards, rental properties with an EPC rating of F or G cannot legally be let. To mitigate risks associated with non-compliance with government regulation, from 2024 properties rated F or G, as well as properties with missing EPC ratings were made ineligible as collateral in the SMF. 2024 Haircut adjustment Mortgages secured on properties with low energy-efficiency ratings are more exposed to energy price shocks, which could increase the likelihood of borrower default. To mitigate these risks, from 2024 the Bank has applied higher haircuts to mortgages secured on properties with low EPC ratings, with methodological developments implemented in 2025. In addition, increased actual or perceived risks of flooding or subsidence could affect property prices through expectations of higher insurance premia or the withdrawal of insurance coverage. To reflect these risks, the Bank adjusted haircuts to mortgages secured on properties located in areas with elevated flood risk in 2024, and to reflect subsidence risk since 2025. 2025 Corporate bond collateral <1% of all collateral Eligibility criteria Consistent with the approach taken in the Bank’s previous Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme, bonds issued by corporates that derive revenue from thermal coal mining will not be eligible as collateral. 2026 Haircut adjustment Issuers can be exposed to potential financial risks connected to the adjustment of the economy towards net zero. To reflect this, the Bank will apply haircut add-ons to bonds from issuers in relevant sectors as needed to protect the Bank against financial risks. 2026 Exposures to financial counterparties via SMF and TFSME £211 billion Reflected in in-house credit ratings Financial institutions that are exposed to significant physical or transition risk may incur losses, increasing their credit risk. The Bank has sought to estimate these risks using scenario analysis and, since 2026, incorporated the resulting estimates into its in-house credit rating methodology. Credit ratings inform both exposure limits and the amount of capital the Bank holds against these exposures. 2026 Exposure to non-UK sovereign issuers via the Bank's OSH £24 billion Reflected in in-house credit ratings Sovereign issuers that are exposed to significant physical or transition risk may face higher fiscal pressures over time, increasing their credit risk. The Bank has sought to estimate these risks using scenario analysis and, since 2025, incorporated the resulting estimates into its in-house credit rating methodology. Credit ratings inform both exposure limits and the amount of capital the Bank holds against these exposures. 2025 Box C: Uncertainty in estimates of the economic impact of climate change Since 2025, the Bank has used NGFS Phase V climate scenarios (Phase V Scenarios) for its own scenario analysis. Like many climate scenarios, these rely on a ‘damage function’ to translate increases in global mean temperature into changes in country-level GDP. These GDP impacts are a key driver of the credit risk shocks observed under the Current Policies scenario (Chart 2.2). GDP impacts in the Phase V Scenarios are derived from a damage function estimated using academic research by Kotz et al (2024), which at that time had undergone peer review. This research implies significantly higher climate-related GDP losses than those estimated in earlier studies. However, damage estimates vary widely across the literature, reflecting the significant uncertainty inherent in modelling the economic impacts of unprecedented climate change. Following the publication of the Bank’s 2025 disclosure, the academic research by Kotz et al (2024) was retracted due to methodological critiques. This raises the possibility that the Phase V Scenarios may not provide an accurate estimate of the economic impacts of climate change. The NGFS is developing updated Phase VI Scenarios, which are expected to be released in 2026. In the interim, the Bank has adjusted the Phase V Scenarios by applying a range of alternative damage functions drawn from the academic literature.footnote [36] Applying these alternative damage functions produces a wide range of plausible outcomes for sovereign bond portfolio losses under a Current Policies scenario. Under most of the alternative assumptions explored, estimated losses are smaller than those implied by the Phase V Scenarios. However, under pessimistic, tail-risk assumptions about the scale of economic damages, losses to the Bank’s portfolios could be comparable to those under the NGFS Phase V Scenarios (Chart A).

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