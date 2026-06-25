Governor Moore Breaks Ground on Addison Park, Bringing High-Quality Affordable Housing to Seniors in Capitol Heights

Updated: Thursday, June 25, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today joined public officials and private leaders to officially break ground on Addison Park Senior Residences, a high-quality affordable housing project for seniors in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

“All Marylanders deserve a safe and accessible place to call their own,” said Gov. Moore. “Our state works to build affordable housing like Addison Park, so we can create spaces for communities to feel safe and come together. And, this building will serve as a beautiful living space where Capital Heights seniors can gather, enjoy themselves, and access everything they need to thrive.”

Addison Park will host 293 units for seniors aged 62 and older across two four-story buildings. The property will include a fitness center, furnished clubroom, laundry facility, and an outdoor recreational area fit with grills. Secured access control and elevators featured on the property will add to the safety and accessibility for residents. Addison Park will also host Mission of Love Charities on-site to provide supportive services for its residents and community members. The project is set to be completed in late 2027 and all of the units are affordable to senior residents earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income.

Addison Park was made possible through a public-private partnership, supported by a nearly $85 million investment from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development through its Community Development Administration.

“The revitalization of Addison Park represents the kind of smart, community-focused investment that elevates Prince George’s County. By expanding access to amenities, enhancing public spaces, and fostering sustainable growth, we are creating a place where families can thrive, businesses can succeed, and communities can flourish,” said Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy.

“Addison Park represents more than just housing - it represents opportunity and a commitment to ensuring residents have access to a safe, affordable and supportive community they can proudly call home. We are honored to break ground on a development that will help seniors remain connected, independent and thriving for years to come,” said Executive Director of the Prince George’s County Redevelopment Authority Perry Paylor.

“While working hand in hand with our partners on Addison Park, we are building a community for seniors that will serve as their home and a place to bring together family and friends - all a short walk from the Addison Road Metro station. Seniors will enjoy the fitness center, furnished clubroom, and the outdoor recreational area with grills,” said President-Development at Atlantic Pacific Companies Kenneth Naylor. “Addison Park fulfills our commitment to offer our seniors the quality of life they deserve.”

“This groundbreaking represents ten years of unwavering commitment to making quality senior housing a reality in this community. To see it finally come to fruition - and to do so alongside Atlantic Pacific Companies - is a milestone that speaks to what’s possible when you refuse to give up on a vision,” said Managing Partner at Cober Johnson & Romney Development Partners Harold W. Johnson. “Addison Park will be more than a building; it will be a home where seniors can live with dignity, comfort, and community. I couldn’t be prouder of this moment.”

“At Truist Community Capital, we’re committed to helping expand access to affordable housing through investments that create lasting impact,” said Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Equity Relationship Manager at Truist Community Capital Lesli Carroll. “Addison Park reflects the power of partnership and our ongoing commitment to finance solutions that create opportunities

This project is the latest milestone in Moore-Miller administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth and strengthening community stability, emphasizing that affordable, accessible, and equitable housing is vital to Maryland’s long-term success. Earlier this year, Governor Moore approved an updated Qualified Allocation Plan to guide more than $300 million in state and federal investments toward affordable housing. The plan explicitly rewards project readiness and incentivizes “Lovable Places” that integrate community services—such as senior support and childcare—directly into new housing developments.

In the 2026 legislative session, the governor signed landmark legislation including the Maryland Transit & Housing Opportunity Act and the Housing Certainty Act. These laws are designed to cut regulatory red tape, remove upfront financial barriers for builders, and unlock underutilized state land to build more than 7,000 new housing units across Maryland.

Additionally, the administration has also invested millions of dollars to help low-income older adults safely age in place. This includes targeted funding for home modifications paired with wraparound occupational therapy and nursing services, ensuring Maryland seniors can remain safe and independent in their own communities.

“The State of Maryland is proud to support Addison Park, which will create nearly 300 modern, energy-efficient, affordable homes within a half mile of the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro station. Each one of those homes provides a new opportunity for local seniors to stay close to friends and family, and enjoy their golden years in the communities they love and have enriched for years,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “This community is a great example of the kind of sensible, sustainable housing development that Maryland needs to reduce costs, spur economic growth, and keep residents, particularly retirees and younger workers, in our state.”

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