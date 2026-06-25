Jessica Altarriba Joins Richmond Symphony as Assistant Conductor

Jessica Altarriba, Photo credit: Seth Ian Mower

The Richmond Symphony is pleased to announce the appointment of Cuban conductor Jessica Altarriba as Assistant Conductor beginning with the 2026–27 season.

Her experience, energy, and commitment to community engagement make her an outstanding addition to our artistic team, and we look forward to the impact she will have throughout the region.” — Lacey Huszcza, President & CEO, Richmond Symphony

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Richmond Symphony is pleased to announce the appointment of Cuban conductor Jessica Altarriba as Assistant Conductor beginning with the 2026–27 season. Altarriba most recently served as Assistant Conductor of the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera and is a recipient of the prestigious Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship.Altarriba joins the Richmond Symphony's artistic leadership team alongside Music Director Valentina Peleggi, Associate Conductor Hae Lee, Chorus Director Richard W. Robbins, and Composer-in-Residence Joe Jaxson. In her role, she will conduct the Symphony in a variety of programming from Pops to Neighborhood performances, and including education, family, and community performances, as well as serve as a cover conductor for Richmond Symphony concerts, and support the organization's artistic and audience engagement initiatives throughout Central Virginia.Praised for her communicative artistry, dynamic energy, and thoughtful interpretations, Altarriba has built an international conducting career spanning the United States, Cuba, Spain, Germany, and Austria. Prior to her appointment in Utah, she served as the inaugural Colton Conducting Fellow with the New Jersey Symphony and was a Freeman Conducting Fellow with the Chicago Sinfonietta. She earned a Master of Music in Conducting from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, where she studied with renowned conductor Marin Alsop."We are delighted to welcome Jessica to Richmond," said Lacey Huszcza, President and CEO of the Richmond Symphony. "Throughout her career, Jessica distinguished herself through her musicianship, leadership, and ability to connect with both audiences and artists. Her experience, energy, and commitment to community engagement make her an outstanding addition to our artistic team, and we look forward to the impact she will have throughout the region."Music Director Valentina Peleggi adds, “I am delighted to welcome Jessica Altarriba as the Richmond Symphony Assistant Conductor. I am sure she will be a great addition to our artistic staff and I can't wait to welcome her into our community.”"I am honored to join the Richmond Symphony and become part of such a vibrant artistic community," said Altarriba. "The opportunity to work alongside Music Director Valentina Peleggi, Associate Conductor Hae Lee, and the extraordinary musicians of the Richmond Symphony is incredibly exciting. From my first conversations with the organization, I felt a genuine spirit of collaboration and welcome, and I look forward to connecting with audiences throughout Richmond and Central Virginia."Born in Cuba, Altarriba earned her bachelor's degree in conducting from the University of the Arts in Havana before continuing her studies at the Peabody Institute. Her recent engagements have included appearances with the Utah Symphony, New Jersey Symphony, Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, and orchestras throughout Europe and Latin America. She has also collaborated with leading conductors including Marin Alsop and Gustavo Dudamel and has championed both established orchestral repertoire and contemporary works throughout her career.Additional information about Altarriba and her upcoming Richmond Symphony appearances will be announced at a later date.###About the Richmond SymphonyThe Richmond Symphony is dedicated to putting music at the center of its community, creating joy, connection, expression, and collaborations. Each season, the Richmond Symphony offers more than 200 public performances for approximately 250,000 patrons through concerts and educational programs and collaborates with other organizations, such as the Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond, for special projects. The Symphony maintains an active touring schedule that brings live symphonic performances to rural communities. Founded in 1957, the Symphony includes 69 professional Orchestra Musicians and a 150-voice Chorus. Demonstrating a dedication to music education, the Richmond Symphony School of Music (RSSoM) was founded in 2020 and includes a Youth Orchestra Program serving nearly 200 students across five ensembles of all skill levels as well as online enrichment and in person instruction for both school-aged and adult learners. Learn more at richmondsymphony.com.

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