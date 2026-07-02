Connection Is the Missing Link to Lasting Happiness, Says Award-Winning Coach Dr. Linda Duong In Her Book

Dr. Linda Tomai Duong, H.C., Author of Connection - The Currency To Happiness. Photo: Linda Duong. Copies of Connection - The Currency to Happiness book by Dr. Linda. Photo: Dr. Linda Duong. Dr. Linda celebrating her literary milestones award during the award ceremony in Mexico for achieving #I International Bestselling status. Photo: Dr. Linda Duong.

Through practical wisdom and real-life insights, Dr. Linda Duong shows readers how connection, not success, wealth, or status, can lead to lasting happiness.

We need to turn inwards and tune into ourselves in order to access our strength and happiness” — Dr. Linda Tomai Duong, H.C.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning executive and self-leadership coach Dr. Linda Tomai Duong is inspiring readers worldwide to rethink their pursuit of happiness through her acclaimed book, Connection – The Currency to Happiness: Access Your Happiness. Right Here. Right Now!, a practical guide that argues genuine and lasting happiness is found through meaningful connection with oneself, others, nature, and purpose.Before the book's release in 2017, "connection" had yet to become the leadership and entrepreneurial buzzword it is today. Dr. Linda was among the early voices championing connection not merely as a relationship-building tool, but as the very currency of lasting happiness.The book's launch attracted remarkable international attention, with its release announced by more than 1,500 media outlets, particularly across the United States, introducing both the book and its philosophy to a global audience.In her book's introduction, Dr. Linda catches the reader at the very crossroads of seeking genuine happiness, one that would last a lifetime.She notes that while most things may seem to carry the happiness of life with them, they can all disappear, and with them, the happiness.“Happiness that is dependent on external factors can quickly be replaced by feelings of loss, frustration, anger, resentment or even sadness,” Dr. Linda reminds readers.While many people get entangled in the pursuit of material-based and conditional happiness, this resource helps readers to understand happiness in the simplest ways possible. It triggers its readers to see and think about genuine contentment from an entirely different perspective.In its first chapter, Dr. Linda focuses on the quest for happiness. She notes that happiness is an inward job, a from-the-heart journey that requires intentionality rather than circumstance.An award-winning executive coach herself, she draws from her own coaching experience, sharing practical strategies she has used for years to regain inner peace during life's disruptive moments.The happiness discovery journey often demands courage, hope, and an undying conviction that one will finally find unending happiness.The author handles this in detail, reflecting on her upbringing and sharing how Buddhism and her mother's lifelong pursuit of happiness shaped her understanding of genuine contentment.Dr. Linda's conviction was further reinforced by the global Positive Psychology movement. Having long looked forward to meeting Dr. Martin Seligman, the father of Positive Psychology, she attended the 6th World Congress on Positive Psychology in Melbourne in 2019.At a time when researchers were advancing the science of well-being and human flourishing, Connection – The Currency to Happiness distinguished itself by placing meaningful connection at the heart of lasting happiness.“Happiness is all about feelings and understanding our own emotions and so the best way to achieve happiness is to feel happy inside and by connecting to that feeling,” Dr. Linda notes.The path to finally achieving inner peace and joy, where true contentment and happiness live, is in acquiring the emotional, mindful, and soulful connection with ourselves.Yet to retain these within ourselves, we have to nurture them every day, despite the chaos of life.“Happiness begins with you,” she nudges.Being and remaining connected to yourself and your feelings and beliefs helps you find inner joy and contentment in who you are and your capabilities.This is as true when you are connected with others, nature, and the universe. This is where a smile, authentic human interaction, and complete immersion in nature become powerful pathways to happiness.Family, friends, and intimate relationships also play a key role in helping individuals find and sustain inner happiness.Connecting with them gives one a sense of belonging, space to forgive and release, manage our feelings, and get others’ views of us.Throughout this book, readers can easily feel the enthusiasm with which Linda shares her message, and the goodwill behind it cannot be overemphasized.“When we can connect with others authentically and sincerely, we allow ourselves to express our emotions and feelings truthfully and, hence, others will feel comfortable and encouraged to do the same,” she notes.Over the years, Linda has coached thousands of individuals from across ages, professions, and geographical origins.Her expansive array of experience is proven in this book, as she handles issues around love, patience, intentional understanding, self-care, vulnerability, self-expression, and mentorship, among many other pillars in the journey of connecting with self, others, and nature while seeking and retaining true happiness.Linda also shares about turning one’s career into a happiness magnet.This kind of happiness is not found merely in financial abilities, but in the value of one's career and personal success in the entrepreneurial and corporate world.Happiness found in passionately doing something lasts longer than the happiness of earning for doing it.One of the key things that sets this book apart is the way she brings out the “What”, “Why” and “How”.She does not stop at identifying a problem or a strategy, but further guides the reader to also identify the solution or implement the strategy for optimum results.Connection – The Currency to Happiness: Access Your Happiness. Right Here. Right Now! is a book that speaks to the heart, preparing people for their daily life, clearing the air on why some things happen the way they happen, and giving tips for readers to ace it in life and in business.Readers across multiple countries have praised the book for its practical wisdom, relatable storytelling, and actionable strategies for cultivating lasting happiness, emphasizing how much they have gained from this resource.“Many books are dedicated to the subject of happiness, but this one is different. It shares nuggets of wisdom about true happiness and contentment in a practical, no-nonsense way that gets straight to the point and leaves the reader feeling they've found a real tool to complement their happiness journey. Don't miss this one!” wrote Wendy Hancharik (USA) on Amazon.“Great insights, stories shared, and tips. Also, good thought-provoking questions for our own personal journey. You’ll move yourself forward for sure with this guidance,” Bernadette Dimitrov (Australia) comments on Amazon.The book's practical message became even more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many readers turned to it while navigating uncertainty and isolation.Among them was holistic practitioner Dr. Bulmash, who was so captivated by its message that he finished it in just three sittings.Its philosophy aligned so closely with his holistic healing approach that he integrated its teachings into both his clinical practice and everyday life, carrying the book with him as a constant source of inspiration.She also handles fitness and overall well-being as an important path to happiness.Fidelity, the fifth foundational element of happiness (after family, friends, finances, and fitness), is another tenet she introduces readers to, cheering up those who have committed to serving others for a better world."I finished your book a few days ago. I've read Tony Robbins', Stephen Covey's, and Deepak Chopra's, but I love yours. Beautiful, such a straightforward message and told so personally. Well done! Your book has been an absolute inspiration for me to write my own book," comments Jim T.Readers also benefit from her years of wisdom and experience with breathwork, meditation, mindfulness, and other personal wellness tactics that she shares throughout the book as tips.Having also benefitted from the input of many other people in her life and career, Linda dedicates the last section of the book to featuring the expert guest interviews she had with them in relation to happiness.Ultimately, Linda argues that connection is the foundation upon which lasting happiness is built. Through practical guidance, personal stories, reflective exercises, and expert insights, Connection – The Currency to Happiness offers readers a roadmap for cultivating a more meaningful, joyful, and connected life.About the AuthorDr. Linda Tomai Duong, H.C., is an award-winning executive, self-leadership, and business coach, bestselling author, speaker, and mentor dedicated to helping individuals and organizations unlock their potential. Through her coaching, writing, and community-building initiatives, she empowers people to lead with purpose, strengthen meaningful relationships, and create lasting personal and professional impact. As the founder of Coachjable coaching marketplace platform and the 3Hearts movement, Dr. Linda continues to inspire individuals around the world to embrace connection, growth, and authentic leadership.Connection – The Currency to Happiness: Access Your Happiness. Right Here. Right Now! is available worldwide on Amazon and through major online booksellers. Readers interested in learning more about Dr. Linda's coaching programs, speaking engagements, or community initiatives can connect with her through Coachjable, CoachLink, and the 3Hearts movement, or contact her via:

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