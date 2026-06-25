FORMER ORLANDO MAYOR BILL FREDERICK ENDORSES DR. NIZAM RAZACK FOR CONGRESS, CITING HIS LEADERSHIP AND RESULTS.

Dr. Razack is a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, and law professor.

Common Sense. It's Not Brain Surgery.

Dr. Nizam Razack represents the kind of leadership our country needs,” — Former Mayor Bill Frederick

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nizam Razack, Republican candidate for Florida's 11th Congressional District, proudly announces the endorsement of former Orlando Mayor Bill Frederick, a respected businessman, civic leader, and former Mayor of Orlando.

Mayor Frederick's endorsement marks another significant milestone for the Razack campaign and reflects the growing support behind a candidacy built on experience, service, leadership, and results.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mayor Frederick earned the respect of Central Floridians through his commitment to public service, economic growth, responsible government, and community leadership. His endorsement reflects a shared belief that Washington needs proven problem-solvers with real-world experience.

"Dr. Nizam Razack represents the kind of leadership our country needs," said former Mayor Bill Frederick. "For more than three decades, he has solved problems, saved lives, created jobs, and served our community with distinction. He is a proven leader who will bring real-world experience and results to Congress."

Dr. Razack is a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, law professor, healthcare innovator, entrepreneur, husband, and father who has performed more than 15,000 surgeries during his distinguished medical career. For more than thirty years, he has dedicated his life to serving others, advancing healthcare, mentoring future professionals, and building successful organizations.

His campaign is focused on making healthcare more affordable, protecting medical freedom, securing the border, strengthening election integrity, supporting law enforcement and first responders, protecting children and families, reducing government waste, restoring fiscal responsibility, and preserving the constitutional freedoms that make America exceptional.

"I am honored to receive Mayor Frederick's endorsement," said Dr. Razack. "His lifetime of service and leadership has made a lasting impact on Central Florida. I am grateful for his support and look forward to fighting for common-sense solutions that strengthen our communities, expand opportunity, and improve the lives of the people we serve."

The Razack campaign continues to build a broad coalition of support that includes healthcare professionals, veterans, business leaders, educators, faith leaders, community advocates, and grassroots conservatives throughout Florida's 11th Congressional District.

"Washington needs problem-solvers, not career politicians," Dr. Razack added. "As a physician, I have spent my career diagnosing problems and delivering solutions. That's exactly the approach I will bring to Congress."

As voters increasingly seek leaders with a record of accomplishment rather than political rhetoric, Dr. Razack's message continues to resonate across Central Florida.

Common Sense. It's Not Brain Surgery.

For more information, visit www.RazackForCongress.com.

Media Contact

Lou Marin

Campaign Manager

Razack for Congress

(321) 228-2800

Info@RazackForCongress.com

About Dr. Nizam Razack

Dr. Nizam Razack, MD, JD, FAANS, FACS, is a board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, educator, healthcare leader, entrepreneur, husband, father, and proud American. After more than 30 years in medicine and over 15,000 surgeries, he is seeking to bring his experience, leadership, and common-sense problem-solving approach to Congress on behalf of the people of Florida's 11th Congressional District.

Paid for by Razack for Congress

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