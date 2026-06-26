2026 LIT Advertising Awards & LIT Entertainment Awards Announce Season 1 Winners

2026 LIT Advertising Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2026 LIT Entertainment Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2026 LIT Advertising Awards Season 2 Call for Entries 2026 LIT Advertising Awards Season 2 Call for Entries

2026 LIT Advertising and LIT Entertainment Awards recognizes achievement across advertising, entertainment marketing, creative strategy and audience engagement.

This season’s winners demonstrated how advertising, entertainment marketing, and creative storytelling continue to evolve through ideas that engage audiences across global markets.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 LIT Advertising Awards and LIT Entertainment Awards officially announce this season's winners, recognizing agencies, brands, creative teams, studios, production companies, and advertising professionals whose campaigns demonstrated exceptional achievement across advertising, entertainment marketing, creative strategy, and audience engagement.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), both awards honor work that transforms creative ideas into campaigns capable of generating cultural relevance, audience connection, and commercial impact across today's evolving media landscape.

This season reflected the growing shift toward campaigns that are faster, more immersive, and increasingly audience-driven across digital and traditional platforms alike. Receiving hundreds of entries from over 20 countries worldwide, the 2026 competition welcomed submissions from independent agencies, multinational brands, in-house creative teams, production companies, strategic studios, and advertising professionals representing global sectors.

Recognizing Excellence Across Advertising and Entertainment Campaigns

This season’s recognized work demonstrated the ability of campaigns to move beyond visibility alone, producing meaningful audience engagement while delivering creative and strategic value across multiple platforms.

Participating winners included both internationally recognized organizations and emerging creative studios, representing advertising agencies, entertainment marketers, production companies, gaming publishers, streaming platforms, media organizations, and global brands, such as: SEK | Part of GREY, The Dylan Agency, Tonic DNA, Copper Giants, Alibaba, AviaGames, Inc., Divrse Media, Riyadh Art, U.S. Polo Assn., and many more.

For the complete list of advertising awards winners, visit the official LIT Advertising Awards website at https://litadvertisingawards.com/ and the LIT Entertainment Awards website at https://litadvertisingawards.com/.

Judged by International Advertising and Creative Professionals

Entries were evaluated through a blind judging process by an international panel of creative directors, strategists, producers, marketers, and industry professionals. Each submission was assessed based on creative execution, strategic clarity, audience relevance, campaign effectiveness, and overall impact within contemporary advertising and entertainment environments.

“The strongest campaigns today are built on more than creativity alone — they require clear strategy, strong execution, and the ability to create genuine audience connection,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This season’s winners demonstrated how advertising, entertainment marketing, and creative storytelling continue to evolve through ideas that engage audiences, shape culture, and deliver meaningful impact across global markets. We are proud to recognize the remarkable achievements of this season’s winners.”

Continuing to Recognize Global Excellence in Advertising and Entertainment

Following the announcement of this season’s winners, the LIT Advertising Awards and LIT Entertainment Awards are now accepting submissions for Season 2. The competitions welcome agencies, brands, creative teams, production companies, entertainment marketers, independent professionals, and advertisers whose campaigns demonstrate excellence across advertising, entertainment marketing, creative strategy, and audience engagement.

Early Bird rates are available until July 24, with entries being accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on November 6. Official results will be announced on December 18, 2026, recognizing the next wave of outstanding achievements in global advertising and entertainment marketing.

About LIT Advertising Awards & LIT Entertainment Awards

The LIT Advertising Awards and LIT Entertainment Awards are international competitions recognizing excellence across advertising, entertainment marketing, creative strategy, digital campaigns, branded experiences, and audience engagement. Together, the awards honor agencies, brands, creative professionals, studios, and organizations whose work demonstrates exceptional achievement in campaign execution, creative effectiveness, and audience impact across global markets.

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