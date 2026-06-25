BarkerGilmore Releases 2026 Chief Compliance Officer Compensation Report

Chief Compliance Officer Compensation Report

New research highlights chief compliance officer compensation trends, executive mobility, and a highly talent-constrained compliance leadership market

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BarkerGilmore, a leading chief compliance officer executive search firm specializing in compliance leadership, has released its 2026 Chief Compliance Officer Compensation Report, providing an in-depth analysis of chief compliance officer compensation, executive mobility, and leadership trends across today's compliance market.

The report examines chief compliance officer compensation data across public, private, and nonprofit organizations, including base salary, annual bonus, long-term incentives, and total compensation by company revenue size.

The findings reveal a highly talent-constrained market where most compliance leaders are not actively pursuing new opportunities, creating ongoing recruitment, retention, and succession planning challenges for organizations seeking experienced executive talent. The results also help explain why many organizations increasingly rely on specialized chief compliance officer executive search firms to identify and attract proven compliance leaders.

Among the report's key findings:

• 62% of respondents report either a low or very low likelihood of pursuing a new role.

• Median chief compliance officer compensation increases from $500,000 to $638,000 among public companies as revenue grows from under $500 million to more than $5 billion.

• Median chief compliance officer compensation increases from $380,000 to $771,000 among private companies as revenue grows from under $500 million to more than $5 billion.

• Total compensation exceeds $1.2 million at the 90th percentile among chief compliance officers at public companies with revenue above $5 billion.

• Female respondents reported higher median total compensation than male respondents within the survey population.

Organizations continue to place greater strategic importance on compliance leadership as regulatory complexity, enterprise risk management, corporate governance, and stakeholder expectations continue to evolve. As a result, Chief Compliance Officers are increasingly expected to serve as strategic business advisors who influence culture, leadership decision-making, and organizational performance.

"Organizations increasingly view the Chief Compliance Officer as a strategic business leader rather than solely a technical compliance expert," said John Gilmore, Managing Partner of BarkerGilmore. "As a result, chief compliance officer executive search assignments have become more competitive, particularly among organizations seeking leaders who can influence culture, manage enterprise risk, support business objectives, and serve as trusted advisors to executive leadership teams and boards."

As a specialized chief compliance officer executive search firm, BarkerGilmore continues to see strong demand for compliance executives who combine regulatory expertise, business judgment, executive presence, and leadership capability. The firm's search and executive coaching work reflects a market where organizations often compete for a limited pool of experienced leaders with enterprise-level compliance experience.

About BarkerGilmore

BarkerGilmore is a premier chief compliance officer executive search firm and legal executive search firm specializing exclusively in in-house legal and compliance leadership. The firm partners with Fortune 1000 companies, private equity-backed organizations, and growth-oriented enterprises to recruit General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officers, Deputy General Counsel, Chief Ethics Officers, and other senior legal and compliance executives. BarkerGilmore also provides executive coaching, leadership assessment, succession planning, and advisory services designed to strengthen legal and compliance leadership performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.