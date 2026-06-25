Hidden Gems Announces Inaugural Arrows & Impact Gala 2026 to Expand Free Youth Archery Opportunities Across NYC

Hidden Gems Inc Arrows and Impact Flyer

Fundraising event aims to raise $200,000 to support free youth archery programming, social-emotional learning, and STEAM education initiatives

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hidden Gems, Inc. , a New York-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering young people through archery, social-emotional learning, and STEAM education, proudly announces the inaugural Hidden Gems Arrows & Impact Gala 2026, scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Casa CeCe's in Manhattan.The gala, themed "Honoring Our Journey, Shooting for the Stars," will bring together community leaders, educators, elected officials, corporate partners, youth advocates, and supporters to celebrate achievement, recognize community impact, and raise critical funds to expand youth archery opportunities throughout New York City.As its inaugural fundraising gala, Hidden Gems has established a goal of raising $200,000 to support the organization's vision of making archery accessible to all youth. Proceeds will directly fund the expansion of free, all-day youth archery experiences across New York City Council districts in 2027, helping create opportunities for young people in underserved communities to develop confidence, focus, leadership skills, teamwork, and pathways into competitive archery.The event is expected to welcome approximately 150 to 175 guests and will feature award presentations recognizing exceptional contributions to education, youth development, public service, community leadership, philanthropy, and the advancement of archery. Individual tickets are available for $200, with sponsorship opportunities ranging from community support levels to a $25,000 Presenting Sponsor partnership."Hidden Gems was built on a simple belief: every young person deserves the chance to aim higher," said Natasha M. Green, Executive Lead of Hidden Gems, Inc. "This gala allows us to celebrate the collective journey of our community while raising the resources needed to bring free archery opportunities to youth across New York City in 2027. We're shooting for the stars—and we'd love our community to take aim with us."The Hidden Gems Arrows & Impact Gala 2026 will honor outstanding individuals and organizations through six signature recognition categories:+ Aim High Education Honorees+ Archery Pioneers Awards+ Bullseye Impact Awards+ Foundation Builder Awards+ Future Archery Pro Stars Awards+ Public Impact Leader AwardsConfirmed honorees include distinguished educators, nonprofit leaders, community advocates, archery pioneers, philanthropic supporters, and public servants. Honorees include New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and numerous leaders from New York City Public Schools, youth-serving organizations, and the archery community.Hidden Gems, Inc. uses archery as a vehicle for youth development by combining athletic instruction with social-emotional learning and STEAM-based educational experiences. Through school partnerships, community programs, and inclusive recreational opportunities, the organization helps young people build resilience, discipline, communication skills, and self-confidence. Hidden Gems is also expanding adaptive archery programming to better serve students with disabilities and youth on the autism spectrum, ensuring greater access and inclusion throughout its initiatives.The Arrows & Impact Gala represents an important milestone in Hidden Gems' continued growth and commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for young people to thrive both on and off the range.Event DetailsEvent: Hidden Gems Arrows & Impact Gala 2026Theme: Honoring Our Journey, Shooting for the StarsDate: Saturday, October 3, 2026Event DetailsEvent: Hidden Gems Arrows & Impact Gala 2026Theme: Honoring Our Journey, Shooting for the StarsDate: Saturday, October 3, 2026Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.Location: Casa CC's, West 35th Street, Manhattan, NYAttire: Cocktail / Business CocktailSponsorship and Ticket InformationTickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates are available at:

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