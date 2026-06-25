Mövenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Advancing Its Commitment to Inclusive Guest Experiences

AL MADINAH AL MUNAWARAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel earns the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This designation recognizes the hotel’s commitment to creating inclusive, supportive, and welcoming hospitality experiences for autistic guests and individuals with sensory-sensitive needs or sensitivities, ensuring staff are trained to deliver thoughtful, accessible service for every traveler.

“At Mövenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel, we are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all guests. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ reflects our dedication to providing comfortable and accessible experiences for individuals with autism and sensory-sensitive needs.” Said The Mövenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel leadership team.

The CAC designation is awarded to organizations whose guest-facing teams complete evidence-based autism and sensory training developed and delivered by IBCCES. The process includes specialized education focused on communication, understanding sensory needs, and practical accommodations, along with an onsite review to ensure training is actively embedded into daily operations.

“The Certified Autism Center™ designation represents preparedness, accountability, and trust,” said Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “By completing comprehensive training and engaging in the IBCCES review process, Mövenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel demonstrates a clear commitment to inclusive hospitality and operational excellence. This certification assures autistic individuals and their families that the hotel understands their needs and is prepared to deliver meaningful, supportive experiences.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Mövenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide—including iconic experiences such as the Inside Burj Al Arab Tour—the app ensures seamless, enjoyable experiences for all visitors.

About Mövenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel

Mövenpick Anwar Al Madinah Hotel is a premium hospitality destination located just steps away from Al-Masjid an-Nabawi. Offering modern comfort, refined accommodations, and thoughtful services, the hotel is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality while meeting the diverse needs of guests from around the world.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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