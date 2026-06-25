Valgotech Announces New Indiana Battery Production Facility to Expand Domestic Sulfur Battery Manufacturing

Successful Test Flight Advancing Drone Innovation

Valgotech Announces New Facility in Noblesville Following Successful Valgotech Sulfur-Battery-Powered Quadcopter Demonstration

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valgotech LLC, an Indiana-based energy storage technology company, announced the opening of a new battery production facility in Noblesville, Indiana. The new facility is designed to support the company's growing manufacturing capabilities and increase domestic production of advanced sulfur battery technology for applications in drones, aerospace systems, and other critical industries.The facility has an estimated production capacity of 0.5 to 1 megawatt hour and will manufacture battery cells and battery packs in a variety of formats and sizes. The expansion represents an important step in Valgotech's efforts to strengthen United States-based battery manufacturing while supporting the growing demand for energy storage solutions across commercial, industrial, and defense-related sectors.Founded in 2018, Valgotech focuses on developing lithium-sulfur battery technology that uses sulfur-based materials to deliver lightweight energy storage solutions. The company has concentrated its research and development efforts on improving battery performance for applications where weight, range, and operational efficiency are critical.One of the company's notable achievements is the successful demonstration of the Valgotech sulfur-battery-powered quadcopter , which showcased the ability of domestically developed lithium-sulfur battery technology to power advanced drone systems. The project was conducted as part of research and development activities supported by organizations including the National Science Foundation, the United States Air Force, the United States Space Force, the United States Army, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and Elevate Ventures.Valgotech believes that expanding domestic battery manufacturing capacity can strengthen supply chain resilience and provide alternatives for industries seeking locally produced energy storage technologies. The company also sees growing opportunities for sulfur-based battery systems in emerging sectors such as unmanned aerial vehicles, aerospace applications, advanced mobility, and satellite technologies.With operations now underway at the new facility, Valgotech is positioned to scale production and support customers seeking advanced battery solutions developed and manufactured in the United States. The company expects the facility to play an important role in advancing next-generation energy storage technologies while contributing to the continued growth of Indiana's advanced manufacturing sector.About Valgotech LLCValgotech LLC is an Indiana-based energy storage technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced lithium sulfur battery solutions. Founded in 2018, the company focuses on lightweight, high-performance energy storage systems for drones, aerospace applications, industrial technologies, and other emerging markets. For more information, visit https://www.valgotech.com or follow Valgotech on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.