ANY.RUN Announces Integration with Torq to Scale SOC Triage and Response with Agentic AI

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN has announced a new integration with Torq, the the established agentic security operations leader, enabling security teams to bridge the gap in alert context and distinguish actual threats from false positives with greater confidence.

The integration combines ANY.RUN’s conclusive malware and phishing verdicts, actionable intelligence, and real-time enrichment with the Torq AI SOC Platform, resulting in faster incident resolution and reduced alert fatigue for Security Operations Centers (SOC) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗿-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗢𝗖 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗾

ANY.RUN users now have access to five ready-to-use Torq HyperAgents™ designed to accelerate time-to-verdict. These custom AI agents leverage ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox and Threat Intelligence (TI) Lookup to supply verified behavior and fresh IOC context.

Results, including reputation data, threat names, tags, and structured JSON responses, are delivered directly into Torq Case Management. This ensures that analysts have immediate, high-fidelity context without ever needing to leave their primary workspace.

Learn more about the integration on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁

The integration introduces several measurable improvements that strengthen triage and support more efficient response operations:

• Lower MTTR: Automated enrichment and analysis provide clear verdicts in seconds, with an average reduction in MTTR of 21 minutes.

• Operational Scaling: Teams can handle a growing volume of alerts with Torq HyperAgents™ handling routine Tier 1 tasks, allowing analysts to focus on complex threats without increasing headcount.

• Standardized Investigation Logic: Every alert is checked against the same high-fidelity criteria, ensuring consistent results and reducing human error regardless of an analyst's experience level.

The integration is straightforward to enable: users simply locate ANY.RUN within the Torq Integrations menu, enter their API key, and begin leveraging Torq to deploy custom Torq HyperAgents that streamline investigation and response .

𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘃𝗶𝗮 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗾 𝗔𝗠𝗣 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺

In addition to the technical integration, ANY.RUN has officially joined the Torq AMP (Alliance Program), a builder-focused initiative designed to drive agentic AI innovation.

“Torq AMP partners include some of the most prestigious and cutting-edge cybersecurity companies in the world, and we are excited to welcome ANY.RUN to the fold,” said Eldad Livni, CINO and Co-Founder, Torq. “ANY.RUN is an example of an innovative vendor that delivers solutions with maximum impact as we realize the potential of the AI SOC together”.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗡𝗬.𝗥𝗨𝗡

Trusted by over 600,000 cybersecurity professionals and 15,000+ organizations worldwide, ANY.RUN helps security teams investigate threats faster and with greater accuracy. The solution combines an Interactive Sandbox for real-time analysis of suspicious files across multiple operating systems with Threat Intelligence solutions that provide the context necessary to anticipate and stop advanced attacks.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗾

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with the Torq AI SOC Platform. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely triage, investigate, and respond to security events at scale. Torq’s customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, Kyocera,, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefónica, Valvoline, Virgin Atlantic, and Wiz.

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