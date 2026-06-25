USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, German first responders train for joint emergency response

BAUMHOLDER, Germany --U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz emergency response teams partnered with German first responders for an Integrated Protection Exercise to test joint emergency response capabilities at the Baumholder Airfield near Reichenbach June 10.

The exercise featured a complex mass casualty scenario to test interoperability between U.S. Army law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, and their German host-nation counterparts. The scenario simulated a vehicle plowing into a crowd, injuring several people during an event at the airfield. The vehicle then collided with another car, trapping one person inside.

The Baumholder Disaster Response Unit, German Red Cross, Baumholder Fire Department and local Polizei led the on-ground response efforts. Since first responders were already on-site at the fictional event, they intervened immediately. Together, they subdued the driver, secured the scene and provided initial medical care while calling for additional support.

Additional German emergency responders, including the Reichenbach and Baumholder fire departments, arrived on scene shortly after. Emergency response leadership set up a joint command center in the airfield hangar to ensure full coordination and cooperation for a seamless response. Lukas Klein, Birkenfeld District fire and disaster protection inspector, took charge of the rescue operation.

During the exercise, first responders navigated an intense environment, with 13 on-scene actors providing realism through simulated injuries. Crews worked together to extract a trapped vehicle passenger while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team managed a secondary threat – a simulated improvised explosive device disguised as a gym bag.

After about two hours, the exercise concluded with a joint debriefing.

“It was an excellent exercise to familiarize us with our partners’ capabilities,” summarized USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Police Chief Richard Robinson.

Chief Inspector Rouven Hebel of the Baumholder Police Station emphasized the importance of joint exercises.

“There are different ways of handling dangerous situations,” he said. “That is precisely why such exercises are very important.”

The exercise was also a success for the emergency medical services and fire departments.

Lukas Klein, Birkenfeld District fire and disaster protection inspector, was in charge of the rescue operation.

“We fully achieved our goal of testing our operational readiness while simultaneously improving our communication,” he said, adding that he hopes cooperation with U.S. partners can be further expanded in the future.

The large-scale effort required several months of planning and coordination across nine different organizations.

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

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