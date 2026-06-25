James Horne Law Strengthens Representation for Florida Patients Harmed by Medical Malpractice

James Horne

James Horne Law helps Florida malpractice victims pursue justice, offering skilled representation for negligent care cases across Sarasota, Manatee, &Tampa.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Horne Law, a Florida personal injury and medical malpractice firm based in Lakewood Ranch, is widening its medical malpractice practice for patients across Manatee, Sarasota, and Hillsborough counties who have been hurt by negligent care. The firm represents clients in Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, Bradenton, Parrish, and Tampa. Florida medical malpractice attorney James "Jay" Horne handles every case personally, from intake through trial.

Medical malpractice claims in Florida operate under statute 766.102. The statute holds a healthcare provider liable when they deviate from the accepted standard of care, and that deviation causes harm. The standard of care is the level of skill and treatment a reasonably prudent provider would deliver under similar circumstances. A bad medical outcome is not, on its own, evidence of malpractice. Proving negligence requires medical records, expert testimony from a provider in the same discipline, and a clear causal link between the deviation and the injury.

That burden of proof is one reason many malpractice victims in Florida never file a claim. The two-year statute of limitations, measured from the date the injury was discovered, leaves little room to investigate, retain qualified experts, and identify every liable party. Hospitals and physician groups defend these cases with experienced trial counsel, which makes early case preparation a deciding factor in many outcomes. James Horne Law gives patients a realistic path through that process.

"Medical malpractice cases are not for every attorney, and they are not for every client," said James Horne, founder of James Horne Law. "Patients trust their physicians with their lives. When that trust is broken through carelessness, the people who were harmed deserve a lawyer who will read the records, hire the right experts, and try the case if necessary. That is the work we do."

The firm focuses on the malpractice scenarios that come up most often in Florida hospitals and clinics:

- Misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis of conditions such as cancer, stroke, and heart attack, where the window for effective treatment closes quickly

- Surgical errors, including wrong-site surgery, retained foreign objects, and avoidable damage to surrounding tissue

- Medication errors involving the wrong drug, the wrong dose, or harmful interactions with a known allergy

- Birth injuries tied to fetal monitoring failures, improper use of forceps or vacuum extraction, or delayed cesarean delivery

- Anesthesia mistakes that result in oxygen deprivation, awareness during surgery, or cardiac complications

- Lack of informed consent, where a patient was not advised of material risks before proceeding with treatment

Records from local facilities such as Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital often play a central role in these cases. So do disciplinary records maintained by the Florida Board of Medicine, which can reveal prior complaints or sanctions against a treating provider. Court filings tied to claims in the Lakewood Ranch area typically run through the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Florida is one of the few states with no cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases. A victim's recovery for pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life is not limited by a statutory ceiling. Economic damages cover past and future medical bills, lost wages, lost benefits, and loss of future earning capacity, and are recovered in addition to those noneconomic amounts.

Over 12 years of practice, James Horne Law has recovered more than $50 million for clients, including verdicts and settlements totaling $1.5 million, $850,000, and $510,000 in medical malpractice matters. The firm operates on a contingency fee. Clients pay nothing unless a recovery is reached.

Attorney James Horne holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized by Super Lawyers, an honor extended to the top 5 percent of attorneys. He represents plaintiffs only and has never represented an insurance company or hospital defense interest.

Jay Horne lives in the same community as the people he represents. Cases are evaluated honestly, clients are told plainly when a claim is not viable, and viable cases get prepared for trial from day one.

About James Horne Law James Horne Law is a Florida personal injury, medical malpractice, and family law firm headquartered in Lakewood Ranch. The firm serves clients in Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, Bradenton, Parrish, and Tampa, with a focus on complex injury and malpractice litigation. Free consultations are available, and all communications are confidential.

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