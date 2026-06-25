Hanna Andréa Featured on Children United Today as UK's Under-16 Social Media Ban Moves Forward

Hanna Andrea

Pop artist Hanna Andréa featured on Children United Today, in a segment exploring the UK's landmark legislation and the conversations it's sparking worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwegian-American pop artist Hanna Andréa was recently featured on Children United Today, the world's first global news channel for children, backed by organisations including Sky, WWF, UNICEF, and The Science Museum, in a segment examining the UK's social media ban for under-16s and what it might mean for young people elsewhere.

The clip confirmed that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has reiterated the ban remains on track, despite the political upheaval surrounding Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister, and explored whether other countries might follow the UK's lead, noting that the United States had separately urged the UK not to proceed, citing concerns over the impact on American tech companies.

Within that wider conversation about young people and their relationship with technology, the segment turned to Andréa's single 'GET OFF YOUR PHONE,' the anthemic lead release from her EP 'Braveheart,' airing a short clip from its music video before cutting to a comment from the artist herself.

"I was inspired by this time I was hanging out with friends who I don't see that often," Andréa said, "and instead of going out and making memories together, everybody was just scrolling through their TikTok or Snapchat. So I wanted to write this song to hopefully poke fun at a slightly awkward situation, as well as reflect on our current relationship with our phones."

'GET OFF YOUR PHONE' delivers a playful yet pointed challenge to a screen-obsessed culture, highlighting how constant doom-scrolling causes life's most meaningful moments to slip by unnoticed, a message that has clearly resonated, finding its way into a national conversation well beyond the song's original release. The track channels a carefree, Americana-tinged energy, blending melodic pop instincts with flashes of late '90s and early 2000s rock nostalgia and evoking the spirit of artists like Avril Lavigne, with modern parallels to Olivia Rodrigo.

The single introduces 'Braveheart' in full, an EP that also includes the emotional pop ballad 'Pinnacles,' the ethereal 'Float,' and the cinematic, piano-driven title track, released March 27th. Since her 2024 debut single 'Starlight,' Andréa has cultivated a distinctive sound merging atmospheric synths, orchestral elements, and layered vocals, often drawing comparisons to artists like AURORA, Laufey, Tommee Profitt, and Jacob Collier, with her debut LP 'Stranded In The Middle' accompanied by visual collaborations with Northern Norwegian artists.

Beyond music, Andréa composed 'Muse! The Shakespeare Mayhem Musical,' a pop-infused theatrical production co-created with Lisa Sanderson, which, following a successful premiere at Lincoln Center, has been selected as a featured production at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running August 7–31 at Underbelly's Cowbarn. Growing up bilingual and bicultural between Northern Norway and the American prairie, and as a citizen of the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma, Andréa brings a grounded, multi-perspective authenticity to her work, shaped further by training at Interlochen Center for the Arts, Princeton University, and Lincoln Center. 'Braveheart' will be followed by a concept LP titled 'Dearest,' continuing her commitment to immersive, multi-layered artistry.

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