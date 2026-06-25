appCURE launches Automagical to automate Windows application packaging and cut costs

Steve Horne, CEO at appCURE

AI-driven platform transforms legacy applications into modern formats, reducing manual effort and accelerating cloud and VDI projects

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- appCURE has announced the launch of Automagical, a new capability designed to enable businesses to automate the repackaging of Windows applications, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with preparing them for modern IT environments.

Application packaging remains one of the more time-intensive stages of IT modernisation, with manual processes often slowing projects and making it difficult to scale across large application estates.

Automagical addresses this by automating the conversion of legacy Windows applications into modern, compliant formats. appCURE reports that organisations can reduce packaging time and cost and removes administrator burden enabling applications to be processed without manual intervention.

Addressing the application bottleneck

Organisations typically manage large and complex application estates, often running into hundreds or thousands of applications. Many were not designed for modern environments and must be repackaged before they can be deployed across cloud or virtual platforms.

This often creates a consistent point of delay in transformation projects, particularly where applications are still handled through one-by-one manual workflows.

Automation at scale

Automagical uses AI-driven analysis and distributed processing to handle applications in parallel rather than sequentially. This allows organisations to move away from one-by-one packaging workflows and apply a more repeatable process across large application estates.

Using distributed processing, the platform can process batches of around 400 applications in approximately 60 minutes – work that would typically take months of manual effort, with individual applications often requiring between one to five days to package.

The platform converts legacy installers into MSIX packages, identifies compatibility issues as part of the process and applies remediation where required. It supports deployment across cloud, virtual and physical environments, without the need to repackage applications for each platform.

Steve Horne, CEO at appCURE, said: “Application packaging has traditionally been slow and resource-intensive, particularly in larger environments. What we’re seeing now is that much of this work can be automated at scale, significantly reducing both the time and cost involved, which allows organisations to move faster and use specialist expertise where it is most needed.”

The platform uses a self-learning AI engine that learns from each application it processes, gradually improving performance and increasing the level of automation over time. It can also operate in both online and offline environments, providing flexibility for organisations with specific security or operational requirements.

The launch reflects a broader shift towards more automated approaches to application management, reducing reliance on manual processes that are difficult to scale.

“MSIX is the foundation for modern Windows app packaging — secured by default with clean install and uninstall,” said Eric Orman, Principal PM Manager for Microsoft. “By making it easier to convert existing application packages into App attach, we’re helping customers standardize on MSIX and simplify application delivery in virtual environments.”

Horne added: “Manual packaging has shaped how the industry has worked for years, but it’s no longer fit for purpose at scale. If most applications can now be handled automatically, it raises a fundamental question about why that work is still being done manually at all.”

To learn more about Automagical, visit www.appcure.io.

ENDS

About appCURE

appCURE is the industry-leading application transformation platform powered by a proprietary self-learning AI algorithm. Delivering 50-80% reductions in packaging cost and time, appCURE transforms legacy Win32 applications into modern MSIX and App Attach formats with deterministic precision and full enterprise governance.

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