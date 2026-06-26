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The Business Research Company's Olive And Olive Derivatives Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning

Expected to grow to $28.61 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The olive and olive derivatives market has witnessed significant expansion recently, reflecting changing consumer preferences and broader industry developments. As interest in health-conscious eating and natural products grows globally, this sector is set to experience continued momentum. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of olive-based products.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Olive and Olive Derivatives Market

The olive and olive derivatives market has seen strong growth in past years, with its value climbing from $21.75 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $22.94 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This expansion was largely fueled by traditional Mediterranean dietary habits, increased olive cultivation across Mediterranean regions, wider distribution through packaged food and retail channels, early culinary adoption of olive oil, and the limited industrial use of olive by-products during the historical period.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow robustly to reach $28.61 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.7%. Factors driving this future growth include an increasing consumer preference for plant-based and functional foods, the rising incorporation of olive-derived bioactive compounds into nutraceutical products, a global shift toward clean label and organic food options, growing applications in cosmetics and personal care featuring natural ingredients, and advances in olive processing and extraction technologies. Key trends expected to shape the market include the adoption of cold-pressed and extra virgin olive oil processes to maintain nutritional quality, greater demand for olive-based nutraceutical ingredients, expansion of olive-derived cosmetic products aligned with organic care trends, utilization of olive pomace and by-products in bio-based industrial uses and sustainable energy solutions, as well as premiumization of table olive products through gourmet, flavored, and stuffed varieties for specialty food markets.

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What Olive and Olive Derivatives Encompass

Olive and olive derivatives consist of agricultural and food products sourced from olives through harvesting, processing, and refining steps. These outputs are recognized for their nutritional benefits, functional qualities, and versatility in food preparation and ingredient formulation. Maintaining the natural composition and quality of olives is achieved through mechanical and controlled processing methods, which enable their effective use across various industrial applications.

Health-Conscious Eating as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

Growing consumer focus on healthier diets is a major factor propelling the olive and olive derivatives market. Healthier diets emphasize nutrient-dense, minimally processed, and balanced eating patterns aimed at enhancing overall wellness and reducing chronic disease risks. Increased awareness about nutrition and disease prevention encourages consumers to select natural, nutrient-rich foods that contribute to heart health and reduce dependence on processed items. This shift supports the demand for olive-based products that serve as plant-derived fats and ingredients with recognized health benefits.

For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based non-profit, reported that 54% of Americans followed specific diets or eating patterns over the past year. Interest in protein consumption rose significantly from 59% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, reaching 71% in 2024. Furthermore, about half of consumers expressed a desire to eat more fresh foods, widely regarded as beneficial to health. These trends reinforce the market’s growth by boosting demand for olive products aligned with healthier dietary choices.

View the full olive and olive derivatives market report:

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Regional Market Patterns in Olive and Olive Derivatives

North America held the largest share of the olive and olive derivatives market in 2025, reflecting strong consumer adoption and established distribution channels in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market developments and regional opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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