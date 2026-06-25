TripleTen Launches AI Systems Engineering Accelerator to Meet AI Talent Demand

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies race to move AI from experimentation into production, TripleTen has opened enrollment for its new AI Systems Engineering program , a 40-week career accelerator for working engineers who want to move into senior AI infrastructure and systems roles. The first cohort starts August 20, 2026.Demand for engineers who can design, deploy, and maintain production AI systems is outpacing the supply of people with those skills. Jobs that require AI skills now carry a 56% wage premium, more than double the 25% premium a year earlier, according to PwC's 2025 Global AI Jobs Barometer.The AI Systems Engineering accelerator is designed to prepare engineers for roles that require the ability to design, scale, and govern AI systems in production environments. Over 40 weeks, students learn to build the kind of systems senior engineering teams are deploying today. They're mentored one-on-one by working senior and staff engineers from top tech companies, holding students to the same standard expected of them in future roles.About the AI Systems Engineering programThe AI Systems Engineering accelerator is built around TripleTen's core approach: a curriculum reviewed every two months against employer hiring needs, hands-on projects throughout, and instructors and mentors who are currently working in tech and AI. The program includes live lectures, asynchronous learning, community sessions, networking events, and dedicated career prep."Most engineers can use AI. Far fewer can stand up the infrastructure it runs on — Kubernetes, Terraform, real observability — and keep it reliable under load. Those engineers are in short supply, and that's the gap this program is built to close."Pavel Sviridov, CTO, TripleTenThe curriculum spans eight modules. Students move from system design foundations through API, data, and cloud architecture into distributed systems, security and compliance, and production AI design, covering LLM integration, RAG pipelines, agentic AI, ML platforms, and AI governance. Participants build four production-grade, open-source projects they fully own and can continue developing after the program ends. They then present their capstone projects and defend their architecture decisions to a review panel from partner companies and TripleTen's mentor network.As an optional career accelerator component, students can spend five weeks embedded on a real engineering team through an externship with a partner company, working on a scoped project with a dedicated senior mentor. During the program, they also mentor beginners in TripleTen's entry-level programs, building the leadership experience often expected in senior and staff-level roles."We train engineers the way senior teams actually operate. They design distributed systems, defend their architecture decisions in reviews, and ship four open-source projects they own end to end. They leave with a portfolio and the judgment to step into a senior role."Victor Menin, VP of Enrollments, TripleTenGraduates who complete the program will be competitive candidates for AI systems engineer, AI applied engineer, staff backend engineer, and AI/ML architect roles. Grads join a global network of 7,500+ TripleTen graduates and get direct pipelines to hiring partners, with more than 300 new tech opportunities added to TripleTen's job board every day. Graduates also receive free access to future curriculum updates, helping them keep pace as AI engineering practices evolve.About TripleTenTripleTen is a career learning platform for people in a world being reshaped by AI. We help people learn the tech and AI skills to move into higher-paying roles and keep up as the economy shifts. Our cohort-based programs combine a structured curriculum with hands-on projects using current AI tools, taught by working professionals; each student then works with a career coach to prepare for their job search. Established in 2019, TripleTen is part of Nebius Group, a global leader in AI infrastructure with partnerships including Nvidia and Microsoft. Current programs: AI Software Engineering, AI Systems Engineering, Quality Assurance, Data Analytics, AI & Machine Learning, AI Automation, UX/UI Design, and Cybersecurity.

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