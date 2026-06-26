How PR and Advertising Are Changing: Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan Explains the New Reality

Tech Analyst Industry Analyst

Independent Industry Analysts help companies break through marketplace noise and build credibility

Jeff Kagan is available for interviews and further discussion on how public relations, advertising, analyst relations, and technology trends are changing the way companies communicate and compete.” — JK

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advertising and press releases remain important communications tools, but they represent what a company says about itself. Today, companies are discovering the value of having respected, independent industry experts share their perspectives on a company and their products, services, strategy, and market position.Industry Analysts and Technology Analysts have played this role for decades. Not only offering unbiased opinions on leadership and the changing marketplace, but also helping companies gain visibility and credibility among investors, consumers, business customers, employees, media, and industry influencers."As markets become increasingly crowded, noisy and hyper competitive, companies need more than traditional advertising and public relations to stand out," says Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor Jeff Kagan. "Independent voices can help educate the marketplace and provide valuable perspective on emerging technologies, industry trends, and company direction."Today, there are many Tech Analysts and Tech Influencers or as some call them TechFluencers serving the marketplace. Each offers different services, areas of expertise, and methods of communicating with audiences. While some have greater influence than others, respected analysts can play an important role in helping companies establish awareness and credibility.Jeff Kagan's influence in the technology industry was highlighted by former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, where he wrote, "Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry."In communications, yesterday traditional telephone service once dominated. It was called POTS or plain old telephone service. Today, wireless, broadband, and data services lead the industry.Television followed a similar path, evolving from over-the-air broadcasting to cable television and now to streaming services using broadband and social media platforms.What will tomorrow look like and who will lead? Today is the time to prepare for leadership tomorrow."I have many client companies, large and small. That means I regularly hear the urgent questions and concerns about the changing marketplace," Kagan says. "Senior executives must understand where their industries are heading and position their companies correctly for future growth. Companies that fail to adapt risk being left behind as the new growth wave moves forward."Jeff Kagan is available for interviews and further discussion on how public relations, advertising, analyst relations, and technology trends are changing the way companies communicate and compete.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer , and Columnist who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society, including artificial intelligence, wireless communications, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, IoT, and related technology sectors.For more than 40 years, Kagan has provided analysis and commentary on emerging technologies, industry trends, and company performance. He advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era and has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into practical business insights.Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan are invited to send an email inquiry.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganIndustry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer, ColumnistEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X: https://x.com/jeffkagan/ # # #

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