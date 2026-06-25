Green Packaging Market Expected to Expand from USD 1,64,176.6 Million in 2020 to USD 3,37,542.0 Million by 2031

green packaging market

Green Packaging Market (2022-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, and Packaging Type, and Material, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:According to the report, the global green packaging market generated $164.17 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $337.54 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in awareness among consumers about green packaging techniques and surge in environmental concerns leading to sustainable packaging developments are the factors that drive the growth of the global green packaging market. However, high production and set up cost and lack of government initiatives especially in developing countries through subsidies for recycling hinder the market growth. On the other hand, stringent government regulations on non-degradable plastics along with increase in demand for recycled packaging products present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/343 Market Segments:By ApplicationPersonal CareHealthcareFood & BeverageOthersBy Packaging TypeRecycled Content PackagingReusable PackagingDegradable PackagingBy MaterialPaperPlasticMetalOthersBioplastics are used as raw material and are the new ecological alternative to oil-based polymers with a promising growth in pharmaceutical sectors.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b0e63f51a489a06cd3354c43838b4784 Food & beverage along with others have accounted for more than three-fourths of overall share in the application segment. Rise in hygiene & health awareness among consumers has escalated the demand for green packaging with applications in sustainable packaging. Moreover, stringent government regulation on nondegradable plastics along with increase in demand for recycled packaging products have favored the green packaging market trends. Furthermore, reverse logistics in packaging industry has made it easier to move municipal garbage to recycling plants.A wide range of oil-based polymer is currently used in packaging applications. This material is nonbiodegradable in nature and is difficult to recycle or reuse as it can become contaminated. Biodegradable plastics were developed from renewable resources to overcome the drawbacks of nonbiodegradable products.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/343 Leading Market PlayersAmcor LimitedE. I. DuPont de Nemours and CompanyMondi Limited, Sealed Air CorporationTetraPak International S.A.Ardagh Group Co.PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.Bemis Company, Inc.Uflex limitedELOPAK ASKey Findings of the StudyRecycled content packaging held the major share in the market accounting near 60% of the total green packaging industry The European region is expected to continue to lead the market followed by North America during the forecast period.The North America along with Asia-Pacific account for more than half of the total share in 2020.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Dried Scallop Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dried-scallop-market-A16932 Vegan Protein Powder market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-protein-powder-market-A16896 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-fresh-food-packaging-market

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