UCC commencement 2026 to celebrate approximately 1,000 graduands and honour three distinguished global leaders

Dame Beverly Lindsay DBE, OD, DL will receive the Doctor of Humane Letters (D.H.L) Honoris Causa from the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) at the 2026 Commencement. The Most Honourable Professor Denise Eldemire-Shearer, OJ, CD will receive the Humanitarian Award from the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) at the 2026 Commencement. Mr Nathaniel Peat will receive the Doctor of Humane Letters (D.H.L) Honoris Causa from the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) at the 2026 Commencement.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) is preparing to celebrate the most significant milestone in its academic calendar as it hosts Commencement 2026 on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 9:00 am at the National Arena in Kingston.Held under the theme “Journey to the Finish: Celebrating Success, Inspiring Futures,” the ceremony will recognise the achievements of a new cohort of graduates who have successfully completed programmes across a range of disciplines and levels of study.This year's Commencement reflects UCC's ongoing commitment to developing leaders, innovators, and professionals who are equipped to contribute meaningfully to Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the global community.Approximately 1000 graduands are expected to participate in the ceremony, marking the culmination of years of dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence. The event will bring together graduates, faculty, staff, alumni, corporate partners, government representatives, and distinguished guests in recognition of this important achievement.The ceremony will be streamed live to enable family members, friends, alumni, and thousands of our prospective on-site and virtual supporters around the world to participate in the celebration.As part of the proceedings, UCC will honour three outstanding nation builders whose contributions have had a transformative impact on business, education, community development, and humanitarian service.Among the distinguished honourees are:● Mr. Nathaniel Peat, Black Advisory Board Member to Lloyds Banking Group, Co-Founder of the EY Foundation UK, Founder of The Safety Box, and Co-Founder of GenNEX Solar, who will be awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters (D.H.L.), Honoris Causa.● Dame Beverly Lindsay DBE, OD, DL, Founder and General Manager of Diamond Travel in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Founder member and current Chair of the Association of Jamaican Nationals UK, Board Member of the Greater Birmingham Global Chamber of Commerce, and recently appointed as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles lll, who will also receive the Doctor of Humane Letters (D.H.L.), Honoris Causa.● The Most Honourable Professor Denise Eldemire-Shearer, OJ, CD, renowned academic, geriatrician, and advocate for senior citizens, who will be presented with the university's Humanitarian Award in recognition of her outstanding service to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.Speaking ahead of the ceremony, university president Professor Colin Gyles noted that Commencement represents the beginning of new opportunities and the acknowledgement of stellar leadership.“Commencement is a celebration of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. As our graduands embark on the next chapter of their journeys, we are proud to recognise not only their accomplishments but also the remarkable individuals whose leadership and service continue to inspire future generations.”The University invites the public to join in celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2026 and to follow the ceremony through the university's official digital platforms.About the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC)The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), registered as a University by the Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission (J-TEC), is Jamaica’s largest, fastest-growing, private university, and is one of seven higher education entities with institutional accreditation from the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ). UCC is also institutionally accredited by the UK-based Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC).Headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, UCC has five physical campuses in Jamaica and a robust online presence through UCC Online. UCC offers a wide range of programmes from professional certificates to graduate-level degrees and multiple student intake periods throughout the year. With approximately 7,000 students and 400 faculty and staff members, UCC continues to be a leader in higher education, fostering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and scholars.

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