Thailand Selected to Host the 2027 Global Summit of Women, Welcoming More Than 1,000 Global Leaders to Bangkok

The Thai delegation attended the 2026 Global Summit of Women in Istanbul, where Thailand was announced as host of the 2027 Summit in Bangkok.

Thailand will host one of the world's leading international forums, bringing together government, business and technology leaders from over 60 countries.

We are proud that Thailand has been selected to host the 2027 Global Summit of Women and look forward to welcoming more than 1,000 global leaders to Bangkok.” — Dr Narisa Chauvidul-Aw

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thailand has been officially selected as the host country for the 2027 Global Summit of Women (GSW), one of the world's leading international forums dedicated to advancing women's leadership, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Global Summit of Women, held in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 4–6 June 2026, where delegates from more than 60 countries gathered to strengthen international partnerships and discuss the future of women in business, government, technology and society.Founded by President Irene Natividad more than 35 years ago, the Global Summit of Women brings together presidents, ministers, CEOs, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from around the world. Each year, the Summit welcomes more than 1,000 delegates from the public and private sectors.The Thai delegation was led by Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, former Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand, together with distinguished leaders from government, business and academia, including Ms. Supatra Chirathivat, Dr. Narudee Kiengsiri, and representatives from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and other leading Thai business executives.During the official handover ceremony, Mrs. Kobkarn accepted the honour on behalf of Thailand and reaffirmed the country's commitment to hosting an outstanding international summit in Bangkok in June 2027.Dr. Supawan Teerarat, President and Director of TCEB, highlighted Thailand's world-class convention facilities, hospitality and tourism infrastructure, reinforcing Bangkok's position as one of Asia's leading destinations for international business events.The ceremony concluded with a vibrant showcase of Thai culture featuring traditional performances from Thailand's four regions, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.Among the Thai delegation was Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, CEO and Founder of KogoPay and KogoX, an international fintech entrepreneur and advocate for financial inclusion, Web3 innovation and digital transformation.Reflecting on the Summit, Dr. Narisa said:"It is a great honour to return to the Global Summit of Women after speaking at last year's Summit in Berlin. Once again, I was inspired by the exceptional calibre of women leaders and the meaningful discussions shaping the future of business, technology and society.Among the many inspiring discussions, one session focused on FinTech, Web3, tokenisation and Artificial Intelligence—areas closely aligned with my work. The exchange of ideas and international collaboration reaffirmed how innovation can create greater opportunities for economic inclusion and sustainable growth.I am especially proud that Thailand has been selected to host the 2027 Global Summit of Women. It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our country's capability, hospitality and innovation while inspiring the next generation of women leaders and entrepreneurs. I look forward to welcoming delegates from across the globe to Bangkok."Thailand previously hosted the Global Summit of Women in 2022, earning international recognition for its successful organisation and warm hospitality. The return of the Summit in 2027 is expected to strengthen Thailand's position as a leading destination for international conferences while creating new opportunities for partnerships, investment and innovation.About the Global Summit of WomenThe Global Summit of Women is one of the world's premier conferences dedicated to women's leadership and economic empowerment. Founded by President Irene Natividad, the annual Summit brings together more than 1,000 leaders from over 60 countries, including CEOs, entrepreneurs, government ministers, policymakers and business executives. Widely recognised as the "Davos for Women," the Summit has been held in major cities around the world for more than 35 years. Following the successful 2026 Summit in Istanbul, Bangkok will host the 2027 Global Summit of Women.About Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-AwDr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw is the CEO and Founder of KogoPay, KogoX and Kogo Global Technology LLC, and an internationally recognised fintech entrepreneur, speaker and advocate for financial inclusion. She works globally across digital payments, Web3, blockchain, tokenisation and artificial intelligence, promoting technologies that expand financial access and empower communities worldwide.Media ContactDr. Narisa Chauvidul-AwCEO & Founder, KogoPay and KogoXEmail: narisa@kogox.com

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